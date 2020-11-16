Iowans will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces when they cannot socially distance starting on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced tonight.
The mask requirement was among several new COVID-19 mitigation strategies that Reynolds announced during a live address to Iowans.
"I know it's been a long eight months, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, and I'm hopeful, as we all are, that a vaccine will be here soon," Reynolds said. "But until then, it's important to step up and slow the spread."
Reynolds announced the following measures:
- Requiring the wearing of masks when people are in an indoor public space and cannot socially distance for 15 minutes or more.
- Limiting indoor social, community, business and leisure gatherings to 15 people, and outdoor gatherings to 30 people
- Canceling organized youth and adult sporting events, with the exception of high school, collegiate and professional sports.
- Requiring restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, arcades, pool halls, bingo halls and indoor playgrounds to close at 10 p.m. Those venues also cannot hold private gatherings with more than 15 people. Staff who have direct contact with customers must wear masks, and customers must wear masks when they are not seated at their table.
Reynolds' announcement comes as COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing locally and around the state.
Dubuque County has had a total of 7,866 cases of 5 p.m. today, the seventh-highest county total in the state. The county's 14-day positivity rate at 5 p.m. was 24.5%, and the death toll stood at 79.
Jones County's 14-day positivity rate remained the highest in the state, at 50.4%, as hundreds of inmates at Anamosa State Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19. Jackson County had the sixth-highest 14-day positivity rate at 31.7%. Clayton County's positivity rate was 26.1%, and Delaware County's was 25.2%.
Iowa's total case count reached 188,363 at 5 p.m., an increase of 3,190 over 24 hours prior. The state's seven-day positivity rate was 50.7% for the week of Nov. 8 to 14, according to Johns Hopkins University. Iowa's total death toll was just shy of 2,000 today.
Reynolds last week began to implement new COVID-19 mitigation measures as hospitalization numbers ballooned statewide. Among her measures was a prohibition of social gatherings of 25 or more people indoors and 100 or more people outdoors unless all attendees older than 2 wear face coverings and socially distance.
Reynolds had previously pushed back against issuing a mask mandate and has insisted that cities and counties do not have the authority to issue their own. Multiple municipalities have adopted their own masking requirements, however, including Dubuque and Dubuque County.