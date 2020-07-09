A massive surge in completed tests led to a record 73 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County being confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 828 as of 11 a.m. today.
The 73 cases is a record in the 24-hour spans being tracked by the Telegraph Herald.
But it was driven by a dramatic surge in completed tests. A total of 1,023 new test results were received in the 24-hour span, which also is believed to be a county record.
That equates to a 7.1% positivity rate. The county's rate to date stands at 5.9%.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county. The toll has remained at 22 since June 15.
The most recent state data shows eight people with COVID-19 in Dubuque hospitalized as of Tuesday.
A total of 442 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Meanwhile, in Jackson County, the number of confirmed cases spiked in the past 24 hours from 36 to 47.
Ten of those new cases have been reported since 5 p.m. Wednesday among 62 new test results -- a 16% positivity rate during that time frame.
Three more cases were reported in that span in Delaware County, which now sits at 54.
Two more cases were reported in Jones County, where the tally now is 66.
And one more case was reported in Clayton County, pushing its total to 46.
Statewide, 733 new cases were recorded in the 24-hour span. There were 33,121 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Eight additional related deaths were reported, so the total is at 740.