A Dubuque man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in her home last month.
Mark T. Fishler, 60, of 1040 Roosevelt St., was arrested today at the Dubuque County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, according to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department.
Police and firefighters responded on July 15 to 2185 Clarke Drive and found Williamson dead inside the residence. Police confirmed afterward that they were conducting a "suspicious death investigation" related to the incident.
While charging documents in the case were not available this evening, documents filed in relation to a search warrant shed some light on the investigation.
An application for search warrant of Mark T. Fishler and Kathleen M. McCarthy, of the same address, states that police received a call at about 4:45 p.m. on July 15 from Mindy Fagan, of 2175 Clarke Drive, who said she had received a call from Williamson's niece asking Fagan to check on Williamson because "she hadn't heard from her since the day before."
Fagan found Williamson "just inside the basement door unresponsive with a roll of carpet over her head and blood on the floor," documents state. Officers responded to the scene and found Williamson dead.
An examination of Williamson's body found injuries to her head, neck, right collarbone and left shoulder, along with other injuries, that appeared to have been caused by "some type of blunt object," documents state.
Officers searched the house and found white paint splattered across the basement and the stairs leading to it. Fagan also told officers that Williamson wore multiple rings, which Fagan noticed she was not wearing at the time. Officers also found a jewelry cabinet in the home that was empty.
While an officer was at the scene, McCarthy and Fishler pulled up in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Fishler "dropped to the ground crying," and the officer saw what appeared to be white paint on Fishler's elbow and shirt, as well as small cuts on his hand and chin, documents state.
Fagan and Fishler told police that Williamson kept her house and shed keys on a carabiner attached to a belt loop. Officers examined Williamson's body and found the carabiner but not the keys. An officer also found a message left on an answering machine at 2185 Clarke Drive from Fishler's phone number.
Surveillance video also showed the 2004 Trailblazer pull up on July 14, with a man leaving the vehicle and being let inside 2185 Clarke Drive.
The press release from police states that officials from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Williamson "and determined her death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the head."
The investigators conducted interviews, collected evidence and reviewed footage from City of Dubuque traffic cameras and private surveillance and identified Fishler as a suspect, the release states.
Fishler was served the arrest warrant while in the Dubuque County Jail, where he has been held since July 21 on unrelated charges. He is expected to appear in court on the murder charge on Friday morning, the release states.
Under Iowa law, a conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in prison without parole.
No other information about McCarthy in connection with the case was available in online court records. When asked if officers planned to file any charges against McCarthy, Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon wrote in an email that the "investigation remains ongoing."