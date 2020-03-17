Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a "public health disaster emergency" this morning and ordered the closure at noon of the state's bars and dine-in services at restaurants in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Carry-out, curbside and drive-thru food service still will be allowed.
The declaration also closes all fitness centers, theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, and senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities.
All the closures will be in effect through March 31.
The declaration also prohibits mass gatherings or more than 10 people, including social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting events. This ban includes parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers.
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster,” Reynolds states in a press release. “I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the new virus.
Coronavirus infections across the country reached approximately 4,700, and the death toll climbed to at least 93, with more than half of the victims from Washington state. Worldwide, more than 7,300 have died.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday announced one more confirmed case of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 23.
Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque, said theater officials were preparing to announce its closure when they heard the disaster declaration from Reynolds.
Phoenix has theaters in Massachusetts, Michigan and Iowa.
“Iowa was actually the last (to close its theaters),” Jacobson said. “At a certain point, we realized this was an inevitable situation.”
Over the past couple of weeks, employees at the Dubuque theater had been taking extra precautions, including wiping down door handles and “double-cleaning” all seats.
Now, Jacobson is preparing what he anticipates could be a multi-month closure.
“We are trying to understand what the worst-case scenario could be,” Jacobson said. “From a financial standpoint, we are really prepared for something that could last until the end of the summer.”
AMC Theatres, which has a location in Dubuque, announced that all of its sites across the country would close for at least six to 12 weeks.
Reynolds on Sunday night recommended that all Iowa schools close for four weeks, a recommendation that has been uniformly followed in the Dubuque area.
Her declaration today further ramped up the state's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Although the business closures are intended to last through March 31, the emergency declaration will last for 30 days, allowing Reynolds to mobilize public health response teams to help overburdened local medical and public health personnel, hospitals and resources.
Among the other provisions:
- Temporarily suspending rules that "prohibit the practice of medicine and surgery, osteopathic medicine and surgery, nursing, respiratory care, and practice as a physician assistant, by a licensee whose license is inactive or lapsed." The rules are suspended for those who had licenses in the past five years, and those people only can provide medical and nursing care and treatment for "victims of this public health disaster emergency."
- Temporarily suspending a provision that requires "a minimum number of hours of field experience if the higher education institution providing practitioner preparation program determines that the student has completed sufficient field experience to determine that the student should be recommended for licensure."
- Temporarily suspending state laws regarding driving with an expired license, vehicle registration or registration plates, provided that the expiration date was within the last 60 days.
- Temporarily suspending provisions that would "restrict the movement of oversize and overweight loads of food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods."
This story will be updated.