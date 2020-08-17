A top official with the Iowa Department of Public Health acknowledged that a flaw in the state’s COVID-19 data system has led to inaccuracies in the reporting of new COVID-19 cases as well as positivity rates.
Rob Ramaekers, surveillance unit lead epidemiologist for the IDPH, disclosed the problem in an email exchange with Dana Jones, a nurse practitioner based in Iowa City.
“We recognize this is a problem and have been working on logic to handle it,” Ramaekers wrote.
In the correspondence, Ramaekers admitted that the reporting error resulted in new positive cases being recorded as happening in prior weeks and months. The errors have lowered state-tracked 14-day positivity rates because some new cases have been coded as having occurred more than 14 days ago. The 14-day rate is a key metric regarding in-person teaching in schools.
The Telegraph Herald has been tracking inconsistencies in state figures for weeks, including positivity rates from the state that consistently are lower than what would be expected from the underlying data. Last week, the TH printed two stories regarding data inconsistencies -- with varied partial explanations from state officials -- that could be explained by the latest revelation.
Jones received the email from the state official last week after spending multiple months tracking the state’s coronavirus data and noticing inconsistencies.
She sent an email to the IDPH general mailbox on Aug. 14. Five days later, she received a reply from Ramaekers in which he detailed the root of the flawed figures.
Once an individual receives his or her first COVID-19 test, Ramaekers explained, the system locks that person into the date of their initial test.
A person could test negative for COVID-19 in March, for instance, then test positive for the virus in August. In this scenario, the positive case would be assigned to the date of the initial test in March.
Asked whether the positivity rates viewable on the website were incorrect, Ramaekers answered in the affirmative, noting that “a similar situation is happening with the percent positive calculation.”
This data plays a critical role in determining how local schools will function as they welcome back students.
State officials said late last month that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
In recent months, Jones has shared her concerns and findings about COVID-19 data with epidemiologists across the state.
Jones shared news of the IDPH glitch with Eli Perencevich, an infectious disease physician and epidemiologist at University of Iowa.
“My initial reaction was they need to fix it right away,” Perencevich said. “A lot of decisions have been made based on the belief that this is accurate data. The state really needs to do a better job of providing data that is accurate.”
Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease physician based in Fort Dodge, Iowa, said she also has tracked data inconsistencies over the past few months.
“The numbers presented on the state website didn’t seem to be matching up with the county numbers and didn’t match what we were seeing on the ground," she said.
Srinivas had mixed emotions when she learned of system flaw.
On one hand, she is hopeful that identifying the problem can lead to a solution.
On the other, she was chilled by the reality that the state has made key decisions based on inaccurate numbers.
“The number of positive cases they are reporting each day is completely invalid,” she said.
This, in turn, taints the daily and two-week positivity rates that serve as a guide for reopening schools.
“Those positive cases are the numerator for community positivity rates, which has become the real vector of decision making,” Srinivas said. “It is very scary that we are using a completely invalid metric.”
In recent weeks, the Telegraph Herald has been tracking inconsistencies between state positivity rates and the underlying data used for such calculations.
Such trends were evident once again in the two-week period concluding on Sunday.
On its online dashboard, the IDPH reported 225 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County during that 14-day stretch. In a nearly identical two-week period – beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 and ending at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 – the Telegraph Herald calculated 278 new cases.
The disparity in new cases was reflected in the two-week positivity rates.
A calculation by the Telegraph Herald - based on the number of new cases and new tests during the 14-day period – showed that the county had a 12% positivity rate during the two-week period. The state reported just 10.3%, however.
A similar phenomenon played out in surrounding counties.
Clayton County had an 8.6% positivity rate using the figures, compared to the state-reported 7%; Jackson County had a 10.5% calculated rate, compared to a state-reported 9.4%; Delaware County had a 8.8% calculated rate, compared to the state-reported 7.7%; and Jones County had a 5.1% calculated rate, while state data reported 4.4% positivity.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum said she was not surprised to learn of flaws in the data.
“There’s been some suspicion that (the state’s) positive rates were lower than what was actually happening in the community,” she said. “This substantiates the fact that the numbers have been off.”
She said these inaccuracies are particularly troubling at a time when students and teachers are preparing to return to school. She feels local educators are fighting an uphill battle.
“Schools are doing everything they can to ensure the safety of our children and employees,” she said. “The state needs to do its part to provide accurate information.”
She emphasized that ongoing concerns about the state figures have reinforced her belief that school districts should have more autonomy.
”I believe that decision rests with local school boards and districts,” Jochum said. “They know best what virus activity is in their community and how to deal with it from a public health standpoint.”