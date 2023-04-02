Lottery ticket purchased in Dubuque County wins $40 million jackpot
The Iowa Lottery announced today that jackpot-winning ticket worth more than $40 million was purchased at Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 3. The jackpot in Saturday’s drawing was a record for the Lotto America game, worth a $40.03 million annuity or a $21.28 million cash option. The winner was not identified as of noon today.

