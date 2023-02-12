Clarke University announced that Steve Kapelke will serve as its interim vice president of academic affairs.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Dr. Stephanie Finch passed the 2022 Internal Medicine Certification Examination and is board certified in internal medicine through American Board of Internal Medicine. She has been with the clinic since August.
Recommended for you
•
Hills & Dales announced its 2023 board of directors:
President: Charlie Hartig, of Hartig Drug Inc.
Vice president: Tony Pfohl, of The Fischer Companies.
Secretary/treasurer: Brad Kemp, of MidWestOne Bank.
Past president: Jim Weber, community volunteer.
Members at large: John Callahan, of Medical Associates Clinic; Joyce Connors, community volunteer; Eric Foy, of HTLF; Jim Holz, of MSA Professional Services Inc.; Nicole Johnson, of PSSI; Al Krueger, community volunteer; Judy Lochner, community volunteer; Dustin Manternach, of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment; Tori Richter, of MidWestOne Bank; and Chris Theisen, of Theisen Supply Inc.
The organization also announced the following members to the Jamie Barwick Hills & Dales Foundation board of directors:
President: Keith Sindberg, of TRICOR Insurance.
Vice president: Mike Ruden, of Origin Design.
Secretary/treasurer: Craig Schaefer, of Loras College.
Past president: Tom Flogel, of Mulgrew Oil Co.
Members at large: Gary Dolphin, community volunteer; Brian Kane, of Kane, Norby & Reddick P.C.; Rob McDonald, of A.Y. McDonald; Tony Pfohl, of The Fischer Companies; Jan Powers, of The Powers of Communication; and Wendy Scardino, of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
•
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, of Dubuque, announced the following members and leadership changes to its board of directors:
Board chair: Dustin Farber, of Naylor Companies.
Vice chair: Poppy Conlon, of Conlon Construction.
Secretary/treasurer: Creed Waelchli, of Cottingham & Butler.
Also elected to the board were:
Dr. Laura Witthoeft, of Dubuque OB/GYN.
Andi Even, CFO of Kunkel & Associates Inc.
Maureen Quann, director of quality and compliance management and corporate counsel of Cottingham & Butler.
Matt Scherr, president of Dubuque Screw Products, Inc.
The hospital also announced the following additions to the Visiting Nurse Association Board of Directors:
Kari Lammer, as board chair, and Shea Chapin, assistant professor of Law at University of Dubuque.
•
The Dubuque County Historical Society and its properties, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and Mathias Ham Historic Site, appointed new board officers for 2023:
Chair: Tom Woodward, president and CEO of Woodward Communications Inc.
Vice chair: Jim Gantz, retired from Lime-Rock Springs/Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co.
Secretary: Francis A. Murray, president and CEO of First Community Trust, N.A. Investment Services (retired).
Treasurer: Sarah Hasken, community leader.
Past chair: Lori Thielen, CFO of Rainbow Oil.
•
Dubuque City Council Member Susan Farber has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Information Technology and Communications federal advocacy committee. In this role, she will provide strategic direction and guidance for committee’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on broadband infrastructure, digital equity, cybersecurity and related topics.
•
Employ Humanity recognized Dupaco Community Credit Union as a “Best Place to Work.” Recipients of this award are employers that have demonstrated excellence in servant leadership and workplace culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.