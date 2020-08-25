Family of slain teen angered suspect is on house arrest
GLENVIEW — The family of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago boy stabbed to death earlier this month say their anguish over his killing is heightened by a judge’s decision to release the suspect on house arrest.
A Cook County judge last week placed the 16-year-old suspect on home electronic monitoring until his next court date, on Sept. 9. He charged with second-degree murder in Elias Valdez’s death in the Cook County village of Glenview.
Valdez’s family plans to protest the juvenile’s detention on house arrest next Sunday outside of the Glenview Police Department in the north suburban Chicago community.
“It’s not fair for him to stay home. We want him to be in jail,” Valdez’s sister, Elizabeth Valdez, told WLS-TV.
Elias Valdez was found along a road on Aug. 5 with a stab wound to his chest, Glenview police said. He died at a hospital the same day. Police said his killing was Glenview’s first homicide since 2004.
The slain teen’s mother, Marcela Fierros, said she’s both angry and missing her son.
“I’m just asking for justice,” she said in Spanish.
Record tourism year before pandemic
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois set another record for tourism before the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down normal life around the world, state officials said.
The Illinois Office of Tourism Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Friday that the state welcomed 120 million visitors in 2019. That was the ninth consecutive year that Illinois saw tourism growth.
Officials noted that COVID-19 has devastated the tourism industry and has shuttered schools, businesses and required people to stay at home for periods.
“Pre-COVID-19, Illinois offered one of the top destinations for travel in the country, supporting thousands of jobs and economic growth for our communities,” said Michael Negron, acting director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which houses the tourism office.
The U.S. Travel Association estimates that tourists spent $43.1 billion in Illinois last year. That was a 3% increase over the prior year.
The tourism office said the money directly supported 344,100 jobs, which is up 1,800 from 2018. It generated $2.5 billion in state sales tax revenue. That’s up nearly 8% over a year earlier.
Negron predicted that when the threat from COVID-19 has abated, the 2019 tourism numbers prove Illinois can rebound.
Bridge project earns regional award
PITTSFIELD — Illinois and Missouri’s partnership that replaced the 92-year-old Champ Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River has earned the two states a regional transportation award for the second year in a row.
Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said the regional transportation award for Midwest states comes from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
The bridge connecting the two states along U.S. 54 took top honors in the “Quality of Life/Community Development, Medium Project” category.
Illinois and Missouri shared the $60 million cost of the bridge, which links Louisiana, Mo., and Pike County in Illinois, about 90 miles northwest of St. Louis.