A financial institution with a large Dubuque presence reported a positive first quarter, even as the banking industry as a whole was recently shaken.
HTLF, which moved its headquarters from Dubuque to Denver in January, reported net income available to common shareholders of $50.8 million for the first quarter, which ended March 31. That represents a 24% increase from the first quarter of 2022, when it was $41.1 million.
“We had a solid first quarter,” said Bruce Lee, president and CEO of HTLF, on Monday during a conference call with investors. “March was challenging, but we stayed focused on serving our customers, communities and each other.”
Recommended for you
For the quarter, HTLF also reported total assets of $20.18 billion as of March 31, down slightly from $20.24 billion at the end of 2022.
Total deposits ticked up to $17.68 billion at the end of the most recent quarter, compared to $17.51 billion from the end of last year.
HTLF officials also touched on the challenges faced in the most recent quarter following the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank.
On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank failed after depositors quickly withdrew money due to concerns over the bank’s health, shaking the banking industry.
Lee told the Telegraph Herald after Monday’s call with investors that company officials did reach out to top customers within days of the Silicon Valley news.
“We thought being proactive was important,” he said. “We did that on the Monday after that was all started. We reached 1,000 of our top customers and talked about our financial strengths and deposit ratings.”
Bryan McKeag, HTLF executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the company added almost half a billion to its insured deposit products following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, and customers viewed that option as a positive one.
“We feel really good about our deposit base,” McKeag added. “It’s granular. It’s diversified. It’s not like the banks that went under. They had very concentrated deposits. We have got customers that are in it for the long haul. We feel really good about that base being stable and growing it with new deposits and loans.”
Lee said HTLF also added more than 300 new commercial relationships and over 8,000 new consumer accounts in the first quarter. Of the new consumer accounts, Lee said more than 3,000 were added in March alone following a consumer deposit campaign.
“We’re looking at deposit inflows and outflows on a daily basis,” Lee said. “We’re very focused on new consumer relationships. ... That (8,000 new consumer accounts) is the most significant increase in consumer new accounts in five years.”
Ryan Lund, director of corporate communications for HTLF, said the drive in new consumer accounts comes from HTLF offering bonuses on various checking accounts and offering products at competitive rates.
“Each of our markets have a local bank with great customer service offering very competitive products, and it’s backed by the strength of a $20 billion organization,” he said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.