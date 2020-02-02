Gertrude Heimerdinger joined IIW, P.C., as an architectural/structural design technician. She will work on projects including commercial, industrial, municipal, retail, health care and educational buildings. She will assist project managers with the development of architectural and engineering documents and assist with field work, including on-site construction observation and inspection.
•
Runde Auto Group announced that Chance Runde joined the staff of Runde Chevrolet in East Dubuque, Ill. He recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Business with a bachelor’s degree, double majoring in management and human resources, and risk management and insurance. He is a human resources professional for the four dealerships. He will be interviewing and hiring, completing performance reviews and coordinating insurance plans.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
New hires:
Levi Sweeney, software solutions manager. He has eight years of experience in his field.
Promotions:
Karla Hagerty, CPA, previously accounting manager, has been promoted to senior accounting manager. She has been with the firm since 2003.
Josh Miller, CPA, previously tax manager, has been promoted to senior tax manager. He has been with the firm since 2016.
Brianna Bautsch, CPA, previously audit associate, has been promoted to senior auditor. She has been with the firm since 2015.
Julie Squiers, CPA, previously senior tax associate, has been promoted to tax supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2012.
Jordan Puls, previously staff accountant, has been promoted to staff accountant II. She has been with the firm since 2018.
Alissa Wong, previously staff accountant, has been promoted to staff accountant II. She has been with the firm since 2017.
Courtney Schultz, previously corporate trainer, has been promoted to senior corporate trainer. She has been with the firm since 2017.
Credentials:
Kaitlyn Fogarty, tax associate, has passed the certified public accountant exam.
Ellie Wegmann, senior accountant, has passed the certified public accountant (CPA) exam.
•
Scott Leibfried, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Dubuque, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. It recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. Leibfried was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period.
•
Eagle Point Solar hired Stacy Cook as an accounting assistant in Dubuque. She is tasked with managing accounts payable, fleet management, account reconciliation and assisting in general human resources and accounting tasks. Prior to joining Eagle Point Solar, she served as a district technician for the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District.
•
Westmark Enterprises announced that Susan Kern was promoted to vice president and chief financial officer.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Beth Ludovissy joined its Physical Therapy Department. She will work at the West Campus Clinic in Dubuque and the Medical Associates Platteville (Wis.) Clinic. She received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill. In her role at Medical Associates, she will evaluate conditions and design and implement an individualized treatment program for her patients. She will help patients improve or restore their physical function and fitness level.
•
Christina Krausman joined Lawn Doctor as sales and accounting director, working with existing clients and winning new accounts. She recently held the position as corporate controller for a custom steel fabrication company.
•
EXIT Realty Dubuque announced the addition of Kate Ahlers to its team of real estate professionals.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Gary Lowery joined the company as a member bank services supervisor.