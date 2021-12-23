U.S. economic growth for 3rd quarter revised slightly upward to 2.3%
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.
The third and final look at the performance of the gross domestic product, the nation’s total output of goods and services, was higher than last month’s estimate of 2.1% growth.
The 2.3% third quarter gain follows explosive growth that began the year as the country was emerging from the pandemic, at least economically. Growth soared to 6.3% in the first quarter and 6.7% in the second quarter. The emergence of the delta variant in the summer was blamed for much of the third-quarter slowdown.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence rose this month as Americans shrugged off concerns about rising prices and COVID-19’s highly contagious omicron variant.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — rose to 115.8 in December, the highest reading since July. In November, it registered 111.9.
Consumers’ view of current conditions dipped slightly, but their outlook for the next six months brightened.
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the third straight month in November, reflecting strong demand, low mortgage rates and intense competition for a relatively few number of properties on the market.
Existing-homes sales rose 1.9% last month from October to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That’s the fastest pace since January, but below the 6.51 million units that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales fell 2% from November last year, when they surged as buyers who had held off during the early days of the pandemic jumped back into the market. Through the first 11 months of this year, U.S. home sales are up 10% from the same stretch of 2020.
The national median home price jumped to $353,900 last month, a 13.9% increase from November last year, the NAR said. The sharp increase is partly due to pricier homes making up a bigger share of all homes sold, Yun noted.
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans-based oil company has agreed to turn over a $432 million cleanup trust fund and pay an additional $43 million to settle a federal lawsuit over cleaning up abandoned wells leaking since 2004, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
“This settlement represents an important down payment to address impacts from the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history,” Nicole LeBoeuf, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency’s National Ocean Service, said in a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Attorneys for Taylor Oil Co., which agreed to drop three lawsuits challenging government cleanup orders and measures, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. As is common in such agreements, the proposed settlement said Taylor does not admit any liability.
U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry will decide whether to approve the proposed consent decree after a 40-day public comment period.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal labor board is reviewing a decision by one of its regional officials to deny a union from trying to organize fewer than 100 of the thousands of employees at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee.
A 3-2 decision Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board — now with a Democratic majority under President Joe Biden — ordered a review of the June ruling that prevented a vote limited to 87 tool and die technicians at Nissan’s Smyrna plant, about 25 miles outside Nashville.
The NLRB’s new order says the decision by an acting regional director “raises substantial issues warranting review.”