George Soros’ Open Society Foundations intend to cut programs in Europe
Open Society Foundations plan to significantly curtail their work in Europe and lay off much of their staff there. That’s according to an internal email and several current employees, who say the decision is painful and perplexing. The planned European cuts would represent a historic break with the roots of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ support for civil society starting in his native Hungary.
Soros’ son, Alex, took over as head of the foundations board of directors in December. The board then announced a shift to a new operating model in June. An OSF spokesperson said the “recalibration of our work in the European Union” is part of larger organizational changes.
Recommended for you
Shares linked to Hawaiian Electric plunge after utility is sued over Maui fires
NEW YORK — Shares of Hawaiian Electric Company’s parent fell more than 19% Friday, one day after the utility was sued by Maui County over the fires that devastated Lahaina. Maui County accused Hawaiian Electric of negligently failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions — saying that the destruction from the deadly Aug. 8 fires could have been avoided if the company had taken essential actions.
Outrage towards the company grew as witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane. In the weeks since the fires broke out, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s market capitalization has fallen from $4.1 billion to $1.1 billion.
Dutch brewer Heineken sells its Russian operations for 1 euro
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch brewer Heineken says it has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company announced Friday the sale of its business in Russia for just 1 euro. Heineken says it will incur a total loss of 300 million euros ($325 million) for the sale to Russian manufacturing giant the Arnest Group. Heineken had faced criticism for the slow pace of its exit in the wake of the outbreak of war, but insisted it was seeking to look after its local employees in Russia.
Democrats accuse tax preparation firms of undermining IRS’ free electronic file plan
WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are accusing big tax preparation firms including Intuit and H&R Block of undermining the federal government’s upcoming electronic free file tax return system. Letters obtained by The Associated Press show the lawmakers accuse the tax prep companies of lobbying against the new program, hiring former government workers to sway public interest against free file for all, and deliberately sabotaging a government program that offered free tax prep services.
The Democratic lawmakers on Thursday demanded lobbying, hiring and revenue data to determine what’s going on. The tax prep companies say taxpayers already have the ability to file taxes free of charge and an IRS system is redundant.
3M agrees to pay $6.5 million over charges
3M has agreed to pay more than $6.5 million to resolve charges that it violated the books and records and internal controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday.
The SEC order found that employees of a 3M subsidiary based in China arranged for Chinese government officials employed by state-owned health care facilities to attend overseas conferences, educational events, and health care facility visits, presumably as part of the Chinese subsidiary’s marketing efforts. However, the arrangements were often a pretext to provide the officials with overseas travel to induce them to purchase 3M products.
According to the order, from at least 2014 to 2017 3M’s Chinese subsidiary provided Chinese government officials with overseas travel that included guided tours, shopping visits, day trips to nearby sights, and other leisure activities.
The order finds that 3M’s Chinese subsidiary paid nearly $1 million to fund at least 24 trips for Chinese government officials that included tourism activities.
The SEC said that without admitting or denying the findings, 3M has agreed to cease and desist from committing or causing any future violations of the provisions.