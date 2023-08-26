George Soros’ Open Society Foundations intend to cut programs in Europe

Open Society Foundations plan to significantly curtail their work in Europe and lay off much of their staff there. That’s according to an internal email and several current employees, who say the decision is painful and perplexing. The planned European cuts would represent a historic break with the roots of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ support for civil society starting in his native Hungary.

