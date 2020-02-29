Fed chair vows to ‘use our tools’ in support of economy
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged Friday that the Fed will “use our tools” to support the economy, an effort to ease fears over the viral outbreak and a strong signal of a likely rate cut, perhaps at its next meeting March 17-18.
The statement said the Fed will “act as appropriate to support the economy.” It came amid a week of dizzying plunges in stock prices that drove averages down roughly 13%.
Powell said the fundamentals of the U.S. economy “remain strong” but noted that “the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.”
U.S. officials report 1st drug shortage tied to virus outbreak
WASHINGTON — Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product.
The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday that the drug’s maker recently contacted officials about the shortage, which it blamed on a manufacturing issue with the medicine’s key ingredient. Regulators stressed that alternative medicines are available.
The FDA previously said it had reached out to 180 drug manufacturers and asked them to check their supply chain and report any potential disruptions. The agency also said it had identified 20 drugs produced or sourced exclusively from China, but it declined to name them.
Fear sparks global run on face masks
Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite evidence that most people who aren’t sick don’t need them.
Many businesses are sold out, while others are limiting how many a customer can buy. Amazon is policing its site, trying to make sure sellers don’t gouge panicked buyers.
In South Korea, hundreds lined up to buy masks from a discount store. Rumors that toilet paper and napkins could be used as masks have emptied store shelves in Asia of paper goods over the past few weeks.
The shortages are being attributed not just to high demand, but to disruptions in supply: An outsize share of the world’s surgical masks are made in China — 50%, by its own estimate.