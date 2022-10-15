The Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man’s nose during a fight last month left the plant-based meat company Friday amid a larger round of job cuts as the company seeks tries to offset a decline in sales.
Doug Ramsey, a former Tyson Foods executive who joined Beyond Meat as its chief operating officer late last year, was charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a Sept. 17 fight in a parking garage at the University of Arkansas.
Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey a few days later. On Friday, Beyond Meat said in a regulatory filing that Ramsey was leaving the company. Ramsey is scheduled to appear in court next week.
The news came as Beyond Meat announced a second round of job cuts and trimmed its revenue expectations for the year.
The company said Friday that 200 job cuts, which amount to about 19% of its total global workforce, will be mostly completed by the end of the year.
Nikola founder convicted of deceiving investors
NEW YORK — The wealthy founder of Nikola Corp. was convicted Friday of charges he deceived investors with exaggerated claims about his company’s progress in producing zero-emission 18-wheel trucks fueled by electricity or hydrogen.
A jury reached the verdict against Trevor Milton after deliberating for about five hours in federal court in Manhattan. Milton’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, signaled there would be an appeal.
Prosecutors portrayed Milton as a con man while his lawyer called him an inspiring visionary who was being railroaded by overzealous prosecutors.
Prosecutors say Nikola — founded by Milton in a Utah basement six years ago — falsely claimed to have built its own revolutionary truck that was actually a General Motors Corp. product with Nikola’s logo stamped onto it. There also was evidence that the company produced videos of its trucks that were doctored to hide their flaws.
Kroger, Albertson’s agree to $20B merger
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.
Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons, or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt.
Shares of Kroger Co. lost 7.3% Friday, while those of Albertsons Cos. closed 8.3% lower.
Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states. Albertsons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,273 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ around 710,000 people.
