Meituan raises $10 billion for self-driving cars
HONG KONG — Chinese food delivery giant Meituan raised nearly $10 billion in a sale of convertible bonds and additional shares and plans to invest those funds in developing and expanding delivery technologies.
The Beijing-based firm, China’s largest food delivery platform, said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it sold 187 million additional shares in a top-up placement at 273.80 Hong Kong dollars each, raising about $6.6 billion.
The company also raised nearly $3 billion in two tranches of convertible bonds, and an additional $400 million by selling more shares to Tencent Holdings, its largest shareholder, it said.
Over the past year Meituan has invested aggressively in grocery retail and community group-buying as it competes with rivals like Alibaba and Pinduoduo in these hotly-contested sectors.
Meituan has a market valuation of about $217 billion. It said it plans to spend the money it raised on research and development of self-driving vehicles, drones delivery and other technology.
In community group-buying, consumers living in the same neighborhood can band together to buy groceries or other items in bulk to obtain a discount. The model is especially popular in smaller Chinese cities and is attractive to e-commerce companies as they can save on delivery and storage costs when it comes to bulk purchases.
Aggressive investments to gain market share in these new sectors of e-commerce have come at a cost. Meituan’s fourth-quarter profits last year sank 250%, with a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan ($330 million).
Ratings agencies Moody’s, S&P and Fitch lowered their ratings on Meituan following those results, citing lower profitability amid heavy investments.
The demand for Meituan’s shares and bonds underscores strong appetite for technology stocks among investors even as Beijing cracks down on the internet sector over anti-monopoly concerns.
Earlier this month, Beijing slapped China’s largest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding with a record $2.8 billion fine for antimonopoly behavior, while various other companies, including Tencent and Baidu, were fined for failing to disclose takeovers or investments in other companies.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street
Technology companies and banks helped lift stocks on Wall Street broadly higher Wednesday, enabling the market to claw back some of its losses after a downbeat start to the week.
The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, snapping a two-day slide. Most of the companies in the benchmark index rose, with technology, financial, and health care stocks accounting for a big share of the gains. Tesla, Amazon and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending also rose. Communication and utilities stocks fell.
The S&P 500 rose 38.48 points to 4,173.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 316.01 points, or 0.9%, to 34,137.31. Both the S&P 500 and Dow hit all-time highs on Friday. The technology-heavy Nasdaq added 163.95 points, or 1.2%, to 13,950.22.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks, which has been outpacing the broader market all year, led the way higher, climbing 51.42 points, or 2.3%, to 2,239.63.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.56%.
Much of the market’s focus over the next two weeks will be on individual companies and how well their quarterly results turn out. This week roughly 80 members of the S&P 500 are due to report results, as well as one out of every three members of the Dow. On average, analysts expect quarterly profits across the S&P 500 to climb 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.
Railroad operator CSX said its first-quarter profit fell because of higher expenses, but it expects to benefit as the U.S. economy strengthens further over the rest of the year. The stock rose 4.3%
Health care stocks helped lead the broader market higher after several companies reported solid financial results. Surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical rose 9.9% after handily beating analysts’ first-quarter forecasts. Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences rose 6.3% after also reporting strong financial results.
Netflix slumped 7.4% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500. The video streaming pioneer disappointed investors with its latest report on subscriber additions, which came in below its own forecasts. The gangbuster growth Netflix had seen during the pandemic appeared to be slowing as people start leaving their homes more and as competition from rival services picks up.