Judge refuses to toss lawsuit challenging Musk pay package
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge has denied Tesla’s request to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit over a compensation plan that could net CEO Elon Musk more than $50 billion over the next decade.
The lawsuit alleges that Musk and Tesla’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its stockholders, granting unjust enrichment to Musk and wasting corporate assets. It alleges that the pay plan was negotiated by a compensation committee and approved by a board whose members had conflicts because of personal and professional ties to Musk.
In a ruling Friday, the judge refused to dismiss the breach of fiduciary duty claims against Tesla and Musk, and an unjust enrichment claim against Musk.He did dismiss the claim alleging waste of corporate assets.
Google will start transcribing audio recordings againSAN FRANCISCO — Google is restarting a practice in which human contractors listen to and transcribe some voice commands people give to the company’s artificial intelligence system, Assistant. But this time Google is taking steps to make sure people know what they are agreeing to.
The company suspended its transcription practices after more than 1,000 recordings were leaked to the media in Belgium this summer. Critics have said users didn’t fully understand what they were agreeing to because Google’s language was unclear.
Amazon, Apple and Facebook have used similar practices. The companies say it helps make their AI systems more accurate.
Now Google will require users to agree again to voice transcription and make it clear human transcribers might listen to recordings. The company will also delete most recordings after a few months.
Samsung’s folding phone hits the U.S.
NEW YORK — Samsung’s folding phone finally is hitting the U.S.
Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday. There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores.
The nearly $2,000 phone launched on Sept. 6 in South Korea and Sept. 18 in France, Germany and Britain, with versions for next generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries. The U.S. phone does not support 5G.