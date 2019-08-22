Proposed $248 million settlement reached with Chinese drywall maker
NEW ORLEANS — A proposed $248 million settlement has been filed in a decade-old federal court case over defective Chinese drywall blamed for damaging home appliances and sickening residents.
The proposed settlement between property owners and Taishan Gypsum Co. was filed in U.S. District Court in New Orleans on Tuesday. It comes nearly eight years after a major settlement in another case involving a different Chinese company, Knauf Plasterboard Tianjin Co., and in the wake of other settlements with various homebuilders, equipment suppliers and installers who used the material.
All of the litigation arose from the use of defective drywall in thousands of homes between about 2005 and 2008. The product was alleged to have given off sulfur fumes that corroded metal in appliances, air conditioning equipment, wiring and plumbing fixtures. In some cases the fumes were blamed for illnesses.
A committee of attorneys for the property owners in the Taishan case said in a news release that most of the residences involved were in Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Virginia.
Attorneys have asked U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon for preliminary court approval of the settlement, pending further reviews, public notice and a subsequent “fairness hearing” expected later this year.
”If the court approves it, thousands of homeowners affected by Taishan drywall will finally get much needed payments from Taishan,” Arnold Levin, lead counsel for a committee of the plaintiffs’ attorneys in the case, said in a news release.
The settlement would end years of litigation that at one point resulted in Taishan facing a contempt judgment from Fallon for failing to appear in court in 2014. Taishan rejoined the case the following year and the settlement includes agreement that both sides will ask the judge to purge the contempt judgment from the record.
U.S. home sales rose 2.5% in July, aided by low mortgage rates
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales increased 2.5% in July, a sign that lower mortgage rates have produced a spurt of home-buying.The National Association of Realtors says homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.42 million units.
Average interest rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to 3.60%, the lowest in nearly three years. Cheaper borrowing costs have enabled sales to rise 0.6% from a year ago, ending 16 consecutive months of annual sales declines.
Sales could be limited by a shortage of listings and home prices that are rising faster than incomes. The number of properties on the market has fallen 1.6% during the past 12 months to 1.89 million units, giving buyers fewer options.
The median sales price climbed 4.3% from a year ago to $280,800.
Minutes: Fed officials widely divided on rates
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials were widely divided at their meeting last month when they decided to cut rates for the first time in a decade, with some arguing for a bigger rate cut while others insisted the Fed should not cut rates at all.
The minutes of the July 30-31 discussions released Wednesday show two officials believed the Fed should cut its benchmark policy rate by a half-percentage point, double the quarter-point reduction the central bank eventually agreed upon. On the other end, some Fed officials argued for no rate cut at all, believing that the economy was beginning to improve after a soft patch in the spring.The minutes did not indicate any consensus on the pace of future cuts.
Financial markets have been turbulent since the July 31 rate cut, diving 800 points one day last week on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as bad news has piled up in terms of the slowing global economy and the latest developments in President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
Because of these developments, investors have become convinced the central bank will follow up the July rate cut with further cuts at coming meetings. But private economists are not so sure, believing the Fed may want to save some of its rate cut ammunition should the economy take a serious turn for the worse with the possibility of a recession.
The minutes provided little clarity on what the future course for rates will be, but markets are hoping that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell may send a stronger signal about future rate hikes when he delivers the keynote address at the Fed’s annual policy conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
”There is little sign that the Fed is willing to push back on the markets,” said Michael Pearce, senior economist at Capital Economics. “As such, another (quarter-point) cut in September still looks like a good bet, if only because the Fed will not want to disappoint lofty market expectations.”
The two Fed officials who argued for a bigger rate cut “favored a stronger action to better address the stubbornly low inflation rates of the past several years,” the minutes said.
The July action was approved on an 8-2 vote with Esther George, president of the Fed’s Kansas City regional bank, and Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, dissenting and arguing that they favored no rate cut at all.
The minutes said the majority view supported a quarter-point cut, viewing it as a “mid-cycle adjustment,” a phrase Powell used in his press conference that caused an adverse market reaction by investors hoping the July cut will be the first in a series of rate reductions.
The minutes highlighted three main reasons for the cut, including recent signs of deceleration of the economy and concerns about persistently low inflation. Officials also believed a rate cut would be a “prudent step from a risk-management perspective.”
The minutes said the Fed was worried about a slowdown in business investment and the global headwinds that are affecting Europe, Japan and other regions.
”Participants were mindful that trade tensions were far from settled and that trade uncertainties could intensify again,” the minutes said.
On Aug. 1, the day after the Fed’s rate cut, Trump announced that he would impose 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports in an effort to force the Chinese to make more trade concessions at the bargaining table. Since that announcement, Trump has said he would postpone about half of those tariffs until Dec. 15 to avoid hurting American consumers during the holiday shopping season.
But economists are warning that the tariffs already imposed will likely slow U.S. growth in coming quarters.
Data: Insurers do not renew 350,000 policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New California data shows insurance companies declined to renew nearly 350,000 home insurance policies in areas at high risk for wildfire since the state began collecting data in 2015.
The data released this week did not say how many people who lost their insurance were able to purchase it elsewhere or how much more it cost. It also showed total new and renewed insurance policies increased in fire risk areas during the same period.Loss of home insurance or spiking policy prices are one consequence of California’s deadly and destructive wildfires in recent years. The state did not collect the same data before 2015, making it difficult to get a wide view of changes in the state’s home insurance market. Still, lawmakers, regulators and homeowners alike say they’re concerned about the effect of devastating wildfires on homeowners.
Joel Laucher, an insurance department consultant, told lawmakers Wednesday that insurers are requesting premium hikes “in record numbers.” The department received 25 requests for rate increases in 2015, compared with 69 in 2018, with even more requests likely this year.
But the insurance industry noted the number of non-renewed policies remained fairly steady year-over-year and said many insurers are still offering policies in high-risk fire areas.
”Insurers remain committed to covering homes in rural and urban zones, despite paying out more than $26 billion in claims from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires. Those claims payments will rebuild and revitalize these communities,” Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federal of California, and Mark Sektnan, vice president for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, said in a joint statement.
The data also shows 33,000 policies were not renewed by insurers in zip codes affected by major wildfires in Calaveras and Lake Counties in 2015, in Santa Rosa in 2017, and mudslides in Southern California in early 2018.
The data does not include non-renewals resulting from destructive fires in Redding and Paradise last year, leading insurance regulators to warn non-renewals could climb even more next year. Total new and renewed policies fell in the 10 counties with the most homes in high-risk fire areas over the four-year period, the data showed.
”This data should be a wake-up call for state and local policymakers that without action to reduce the risk from extreme wildfires and preserve the insurance market, we could see communities unraveling,” state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s working with Lara’s office on short- and long-term solutions to combat the problem.
”This has been a trend line as you know for the last four, five years. Last year was accelerated,” he told reporters. “We’ve got to address it.”
The data also shows that more non-renewals were initiated by policy holders than by insurance companies, but the insurance department does not have data on why people choose not to renew their policies, spokesman Michael Soller said.
More people in high-risk fire areas are now buying insurance through the FAIR Plan, a state-created program that guarantees insurance access even to people in high fire-risk areas. But coverage non-renewals are also slightly up for people on those plans.