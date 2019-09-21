Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gavilon Corn — Sept. 3.43 Beans — Sept. 8.09 Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque plant awarded $575,000 in state incentives for planned $13 million expansion Citing market changes, Pattison Sand lays off 80 Epworth firefighters battle blaze in structure housing Pizza Factory, other businesses 'I want a future': Young people across globe demand climate action Local markets Payouts from insurance policies might fuel ransomware attacks Average 30-year mortgage rate rose to 3.73% Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash Business news in brief Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash Citing market changes, Pattison Sand lays off 80 Iowa unemployment rate remains unchanged at 2.5% UPDATE: Epworth firefighters battling blaze in structure housing Pizza Factory, other businesses Dubuque plant awarded $575,000 in state incentives for planned $13 million expansion Dubuque optical center relocating, while future of Shopko building still unclear Jo Daviess County bank announces expansion to Hazel Green days after other bank confirms plans to pull out Airbnb says it will go public in 2020 Facebook CEO visits lawmakers amid push for tech oversight Local markets Walgreens, Google affiliate to test drone deliveries Jo Daviess County bank announces expansion to Hazel Green days after other bank confirms plans to pull out Going it alone: Local 'nonemployer' firms forge ahead without employees 'Friendly competition' at Battle of the Businesses in Dyersville Local markets Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards Striking workers question whether UAW leaders can be trusted A divided Fed reduces rates but may not cut again this year Divided Fed cuts key rate for 2nd time this year Cashing in: Officials say Dubuque sportsbooks off to solid start MidWestOne to close bank branches in Dubuque, Hazel Green Progress reported in contract talks between GM, union Local markets Gaming heavyweights raise $17M for new esports network World's top brewer revives listing plans, halves IPO size Lawyer: Chicago archdiocese paid $80M to clients of law firm Permit approved for gift shop, office facility at Field of Dreams Reality TV stars visit Dyersville to film scenes, enjoy local offerings Local farmer 'cautiously optimistic' as harvest nears for Wisconsin's 2nd hemp season US stocks close lower as spike in crude oil rattles market With trade war a threat, Fed set to cut rates again Makers of spiked CBD vapes exploit gaps in enforcement After bankruptcy filing, Purdue Pharma may not be off hook Auto strike idles more than 50 GM factories and warehouses Reality TV stars visit Dyersville to film scenes, enjoy local offerings Amazon to add workers, office space to Chicago Loop After bankruptcy filing, Purdue Pharma may not be off hook Biz Buzz: Billiards business opens in Dubuque, Bellevue car wash to change hands; performance institute expands Union votes to strike at General Motors' US plants Sources sought: TH to highlight waiters, waitresses, bartenders