Tax brackets revised upward amidst inflation
WASHINGTON — Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of high inflation.
For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. Single taxpayers and married people filing separately will see their the standard deduction rise to $13,850, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, up $1,400.
The adjustments come as inflation accelerated in September, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.4% last month after just 0.1% in August. Inflation is up 8.2% for the past 12 months.
Some items that were indexed for inflation in the past will remain unchanged, such as the personal exemption, which remains at zero. And the limitation on itemized deductions was eliminated under President Donald Trump.
French, German officials wary of new U.S. law
BERLIN — Senior French and German officials warned Wednesday that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States.
The EU has criticized the legislation, approved by Congress in August, for including clauses that it says discriminate against European automakers.
“We need to work on adequate European responses to this American Inflation Reduction Act, which might jeopardize the developing field between our two continents,” French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after talks with his German counterparts.
Asked what such a response might entail, Le Maire said, “We are not talking about tit for tat.” But he told reporters that France wanted to explore “all the options with our European partners. We should seize any opportunity that we have to talk to the U.S. administration and to explain very clearly that we do not want to be hit by these (latest) decisions of the Biden administration and by the consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act,” he said.
Administration awards $2.8B for EV batteries
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
The announcement comes as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles as a key part of President Joe Biden’s strategy to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. Biden has vowed to boost U.S. production of lithium and other critical minerals, and the sweeping climate and health-care law passed in August includes several provisions to boost electric vehicles, including tax credits for EV buyers worth up to $7,500.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who announced the grant competition in May, called the funding announcement “huge” news that would expand made-in-America battery manufacturing for EVs and the electric grid. Projects funded under the grants will “make battery materials and components here at home that we currently import from other countries’’ such as China, she said.
BMW to invest $1B into South Carolina plant
GREER, S.C. — BMW will invest $1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, S.C., to start producing electric vehicles and an additional $700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
The German automaker’s announcement Wednesday reflects its commitment to transitioning to electric-vehicle production in North America, in line with similarly ambitious plans by other major automakers.
The investment in the 7-million-square-foot vehicle factory in Greer, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, would add an unspecified number of jobs to the more than 11,000 workers there.
The battery plant, to be built in nearby Woodruff, will employ 300, the company said, with hiring to begin within a few years.
