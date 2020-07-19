Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced:
Nathan Jones joined the company as chief credit officer.
Claire Oberhoffer was promoted to the Small Business Lending Center and consumer loan origination manager.
Bodine Electric Co. announced the following promotions:
Peter Hill, to buyer/planner.
Al Krajecke, to senior industrial engineer.
Drew Scherbring, to production/maintenance manager.
Leroy Soppe, to vice president of manufacturing.
The Iowa Association of Community College Trustees honored:
Kyle Collins, associate dean of instructional design and innovation at Northeast Iowa Community College, with the 2020 Outstanding Administrator Award.
Carla Heathcote, a graphic design instructor at NICC, with the 2020 Outstanding Faculty Award.