A subsidiary of Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA announced a new president and CEO.
Brent Giles stepped into the role at Wisconsin Bank & Trust on Friday. The bank is located in Madison and is owned by holding company Heartland Financial, of Dubuque.
Wisconsin Bank & Trust Co. has more than $1.4 billion in assets and 14 branches, including locations in Lancaster and Platteville.
Giles has more than 30 years of experience in commercial and consumer banking, according to a press release issued by Wisconsin Bank & Trust.
He recently held the positions of board chairman, president and CEO of Liberty Bancorp Inc. and BankLiberty in Kansas City, Mo. He will relocate from Kansas City to Madison, Wis., for the new position.
“I look forward to leading the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team and working closely with our customers as we emerge from these challenging times and build a stronger and more vibrant future for Wisconsin families and businesses,” he said in the release.
Express Employment Professionals, of Dubuque, earned top honors at the staffing company’s 37th annual International Leadership Conference.
The Dubuque office received the Century Club awards for excellence and achievements in sales and development. The Century Club was created to recognize and honor franchisees who have averaged more than 100 clients billed per week in a territory for an entire year. Additionally, the Dubuque Express office and employees received several awards. Lisa Anderson, Express’ business development representative, made the Top 50 Sales Team out of more than 830 offices. The Dubuque office also was awarded the Gold Level Circle of Excellence, which recognizes top-performing offices in the Express franchise network.