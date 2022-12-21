Consumer confidence rebounds in December
WASHINGTON — The American consumer’s confidence rebounded this month, even as the Fed raises interest rates, making borrowing more expensive, and many economists fear an oncoming recession.
The Conference Board reported Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, up from 101.4 in November. This month’s number reflected a sharp rebound, pushing the index to its highest level since April. November’s figure was the lowest since July.
The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — also rose, to 147.2 this month from 138.3 in November.
The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — rose to 82.4 from 76.7. Readings near or below 80 are associated with recession.
U.S. home sales fell in November
LOS ANGELES — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the tenth consecutive in November, constrained by a tight inventory of properties on the market and mortgage rates averaging more than double what they were a year ago.
Existing home sales fell 7.7% last month from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That’s lower than what economists had expected, according to FactSet.
Sales plunged 35.4% from November last year. Excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020 at the start of the pandemic, sales are now at the slowest annual pace since October 2010, when the housing market was mired in a deep slump following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.
Despite the slowdown, home prices continued to climb in November, though at a far smaller rate than just a few months ago. The national median home sales price rose 3.5% in November from a year earlier to $370,700.
The inventory of homes on the market declined for the fourth consecutive month. Some 1.14 million homes were on the market by the end of November. That amounts to a 3.3 months’ supply at the current sales pace.
Bahamas hands over FTX founder to U.S.
NASSAU, Bahamas — Bahamian authorities said Wednesday that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.
Bahamas’ attorney general’s office said that Bankman-Fried would leave for the United States late Wednesday, noting he had waived his right to challenge the extradition.
Reporters on the scene witnessed Bankman-Fried leaving a Magistrate Court in Nassau in a dark SUV earlier Wednesday. The vehicle was later seen arriving at a private airfield by Nassau’s airport, from which he is expected to be flown to the United States. He is due to land in New York and will likely appear in front of a U.S. judge on Thursday.
“The Bahamas has determined that the provisional arrest, and subsequent written consent by (Bankman-Fried) to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings satisfies the requirements of the (extradition treaty between the U.S. and the Bahamas) and our nation’s Extradition Act,” said Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder, in a statement.
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed major indexes into the green for the week, as investors welcomed a report showing consumer confidence is holding up better than expected.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each rose 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared after reporting better-than-expected results.
Technology companies powered a big share of the rally Wednesday. Apple rose 2.4%.
Health care and financial company stocks also helped lift the market. Eli Lilly rose 2.3% and Bank of America added 1.5%.
Nike surged 12.2% for the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks after reporting results that trounced analysts’ estimates. FedEx rose 3.4% after reporting strong earnings. Energy stocks gained ground as U.S. crude oil prices settled 2.9% higher. Hess gained 3.1%
All told, the S&P 500 rose 56.82 points to 3,878.44. The Dow gained 526.74 points to 33,376.48. The Nasdaq rose 162.26 points to 10,709.37.
