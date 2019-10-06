Woodward Community Media announced the following:
Cassidy Langill joined the Creative Team as a Graphic Designer.
Kory Diefendorf joined the TH Media Retail Advertising Team as an Advertising Sales Coordinator.
Gina Hernandez joined the Telegraph Herald Circulation team as a District Manager.
Thomas Barton returned to the Telegraph Herald Editorial team as a Senior Reporter.
Flexsteel Industries Inc., one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the U.S., announced the appointment of Charles R. (Charlie) Eitel and Matthew A. (Matt) Kaness as independent directors of the company, effective as of Sept. 20.
Sarah Seeley, of Seeley Photography in Dubuque, was named a Platinum Medalist during Professional Photographers of America’s 2019 International Photographic Competition. Sarah’s work will be on display at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from January 19-21, 2020.
Dan Small, of Westby, Wis., and Mark LaBarbera, of Hazel Green, Wis., were recognized for their outstanding work as outdoor media producers at the 63rd annual meeting of the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers. Small and LaBarbera were awarded first place in the Television-Hunting category for their professional video production titled “Deer Hunt Wisconsin” and also second place for the Outdoor Heritage Education Center organization’s “Pheasants in Wisconsin” TV production.
Emily E. Kremer has joined the Dubuque law firm of Fuerste, Carew, Juergens & Sudmeier, P.C. She graduated from Wartburg College in 2017 and received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2019.
Connie Palm has been named director of Shalom Spirituality Center. Previously, she has worked in a variety of human resource, wellness and leadership development roles.
Opening Doors announced that Michaela Dohlman has been promoted to Teresa Shelter Case Manager.
EXIT Realty Dubuque announced that Tiffany Mangler has joined its team of real estate sales professionals.