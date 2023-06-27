Tenants, landlords struggle with evictions
SAN FRANCISCO — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, Calif., approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent.
Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland’s eviction ban ends July 15.
Experts: Resume student loan payments
NEW YORK — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits.
Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.
H&M workers strike across Spain
MADRID — Hundreds of retail workers have walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group. The move Monday is extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season.
Spanish store workers at the Swedish multinational’s brands including H&M, Other Stories and Cos are seeking pay rises in line with the higher cost of living. They also are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The walkout is the third day of strikes by employees of H&M Group and more are expected in July. Flagship stores in Madrid have closed.
Wall Street drifts to start week
NEW YORK — Stock indexes drifted lower as Wall Street’s pullback from its recent rally carried into a second week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, even though the majority of stocks within the index and on Wall Street climbed. Tech stocks were the heaviest weights on the market and helped drag the Nasdaq to a loss of 1.2%.
The Dow slipped 12 points, or less than 0.1%. This week is relatively light on reports that could shed more light on whether the economy will be able to avoid a painful recession despite sharp hikes to interest rates since early last year.
Amazon plans $7.8B investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio. State leaders made the announcement involving Amazon Web Services on Monday.
It comes as Ohio seeks to establish itself as the Midwest’s technology hub. AWS has invested $6 billion in Ohio since 2015, the state’s second largest private sector investment. The state’s privatized economic development office says the new operations will add 230 direct Amazon jobs to the 1,000 already in the state, and 1,000 support jobs. Site selection for the centers will be made later this year.
Daily pill might work well to treat obesity
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.
Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn’t say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they’ll be.
Starbucks workers continue strike
The union organizing Starbucks workers said Monday that a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle.
The strike will continue through this week and is expected disrupt operations at more than 150 stores, Starbucks Workers United said. The Seattle Roastery was closed all day Friday and was open for just five hours on Sunday instead of its usual 15, the union said.
Starbucks said the impact on its operations has been limited. On Monday, 120 stores were participating in the strike but only 13 of those were fully closed, the company said. In some cases, drive-thrus have remained open but cafes have closed, the company said.
Workers are protesting reports that some Starbucks stores banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays this year.