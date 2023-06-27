Tenants, landlords struggle with evictions

SAN FRANCISCO — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, Calif., approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent.

Recommended for you

The Associated Press