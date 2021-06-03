Tyson Foods president abruptly steps down
Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons, having served less than a year in the top post.
Tyson named Banks as CEO in August, but he officially took over the position from Noel White in October. The company said today that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately.
King will have much on his plate at the outset, including contending with worker attendance issues and the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Tyson announced that it was raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Ark.-based company, which processes 20% of U.S. beef, chicken and pork, has said that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic.
Amazon sets Prime Day for June 20-21
NEW YORK — Amazon said Wednesday that it will hold its annual Prime Day over two days in June this year, the earliest it has ever held the sales event.
Typically, Amazon holds Prime Day in July. Amazon has said it was holding it earlier due to the Olympics, which starts next month and takes people’s attention away. Last year, Amazon postponed Prime Day to October because of the pandemic and used the sales event to kick off holiday shopping early.
This year, Prime Day will be held from June 21 to June 22 in 20 countries, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy and Japan.
Amazon started the sales event in 2015 as its answer to Singles’ Day, a shopping holiday in China popularized by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. It’s a way for Amazon to get people to sign up for its $119 per year Prime membership, which gets shoppers faster shipping and access to the deals. Prime Day has become one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days.
Etsy to buy used clothing site Depop
NEW YORK — Etsy said Wednesday that it will buy Depop, an app that’s popular among young people looking to buy and sell used clothing and vintage fashions from the early 2000s.
New York-based Etsy said it will pay $1.6 billion for Depop and plans to run it as a stand-alone company in London, where it is currently based. The deal gives Etsy, best known for selling handmade soaps and jewelry, a bigger chunk of the vintage clothing market and access to millions of Gen Z shoppers — the generation born between the late 1990s and about 2016. About 90% of Depop’s users are under the age of 26.
Lufthansa to resume flights to Russia
BERLIN — German airline Lufthansa said late Wednesday that it has received the green light from Russia to resume flights there, after being briefly denied permission, which resulted in a reciprocal blocking of flights by Germany.
In a statement, Lufthansa said Russian authorities had issued approval for its flights from Frankfurt to Moscow and St. Petersburg for the month of June.
Lufthansa had been forced to cancel two flights Tuesday and Wednesday after failing to get approval from Russia’s aviation authority FATA.
FAA safety official to retire at month’s end
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that its top safety official will retire at the end of June. Ali Bahrami had come under sharp criticism from lawmakers and relatives of passengers who died in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets, who accused him of being too cozy with Boeing.
Bahrami has led the FAA’s aviation safety office since 2017 and previously was a manager for FAA in the Seattle area, overseeing approval of Boeing planes. He left FAA for a time to become an executive with a trade group, the Aerospace Industries Association.
The FAA said its deputy associate administrator for safety, Chris Rocheleau, will lead the safety office on an interim basis while the FAA searches for a long-term replacement.
Hundreds of relatives and friends of passengers who died in the Max crashes wrote last month to President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, demanding that they oust Bahrami and three other FAA officials, including Administrator Stephen Dickson.
“Bahrami’s departure is needed for the FAA to regain credibility,” said Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya died in the second Max crash.