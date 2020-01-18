Fiat Chrysler, Foxconn discuss battery-powered vehicles
MILAN — Fiat Chrysler is in talks with the Taiwanese company Foxconn to develop and manufacture battery-powered vehicles, the U.S.-Italian automaker said Friday.
Fiat Chrysler is in the process of merging with France’s PSA Peugeot, which is 12% owned by Chinese company Dongfeng Motor Co. Both Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot have lagged in developing electric powertrains and also have been struggling to increase sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market.
It was unclear what impact Fiat Chrysler’s proposed joint venture with Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co., Ltd., would have on the wider merger, which is expected to be completed in the next year or so.
If a deal with Foxconn is reached, a joint venture would focus first on China, the biggest market for electric cars with 1.2 million vehicles sold last year — half the global total.
“The proposed cooperation ... would enable the parties to bring together the engineering and manufacturing and mobile software technology to focus on the growing battery electric vehicle market,’’ Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.
Talks were aimed at reaching a binding agreement “in the next few months,’’ the company said.
Toyota shifting some production to Mexico
PRINCETON, Indiana — Toyota will stop making its Tacoma small pickup in San Antonio next year as it shifts production to Mexico, but the company says no U.S. jobs will be lost.
To make up for the lost work, the San Antonio plant will build the Sequoia large SUV, and its 3,200 jobs will be preserved.
Currently the San Antonio plant builds the Tacoma as well as full-size Tundra pickups. The Tacoma also is built at a factory in Baja California, Mexico. Late last year, a Toyota plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, also began building Tacomas.
Tacoma production in San Antonio will start to wind down in late 2021, and Sequoia production will start in 2022, the company said.
Last summer Toyota announced that it would invest $391 million in the San Antonio plant to add capacity to build more vehicles.
The company also announced Friday that it has completed a $1.3 billion project modernizing an Indiana factory to boost vehicle production and add 550 jobs.
U.S. pressures AT&T to stand up to Maduro
MIAMI — Last April, as a military uprising roiled Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government ordered pay TV providers to immediately cease transmission of CNN and the BBC.
DirecTV, which is wholly owned by AT&T, quickly obliged, yanking the two networks off the air as live images of military trucks running over protesters were being broadcast to the world.
Now, pressure is building against the Dallas-based communications giant to stand up to Venezuela’s government censors. In December, officials from the State Department met in Washington with executives from AT&T to urge them to help pull the plug on Maduro’s propaganda machine, according to five people familiar with the discussion.
AT&T faces a difficult choice: comply with a Maduro regime that the U.S. government no longer recognizes and has heavily sanctioned, or go along with the opposition’s plan and risk seizure of its installations and the loss of its license on which some 700 Venezuelans depend for employment.
The U.S. officials and opposition operators are concerned that DirecTV is being used to broadcast unfiltered state TV programming by Maduro to attack his opponents, who have no way to respond.
Legal challenges beset Minnesota mining plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal challenges to the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine enter a new phase this week when a judge opens a fact-finding hearing into allegations that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency improperly tried to suppress serious concerns by the federal Environmental Protection Agency about the project’s risks to clean water.
Ramsey County Chief Judge John Guthmann will hear testimony and gather evidence during the hearing, which opens Tuesday and is expected to last five to 10 days. He will then prepare written findings for the Minnesota Court of Appeals on the alleged procedural irregularities. The appeals court will then consider his report as it weighs a broader legal challenge by PolyMet’s critics to the water quality permit that the MPCA issued in 2018 for what would be Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine.
Environmental groups and a Minnesota tribe allege that company officials improperly dissuaded EPA officials from submitting formal written comments on their concerns during the state agency’s public comment period on the draft water permit in 2018. Those concerns included what the EPA considered a lack of enforceable pollution limits based on state water quality standards.
The company denies any anything improper — about how it awarded the permit. The agency’s attorneys wrote in their brief that current and former MPCA officials will testify that there was no effort to conceal the EPA’s comments from the public record.
California sues Trump administration over fracking
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California increased its efforts Friday to keep the federal government from allowing oil and gas drilling on more than 1 million acres of public land, suing to block the Trump administration from issuing new permits in the central part of the state.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued on behalf of his office and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, saying the permits would allow hydraulic fracturing.
The latest lawsuit is California’s 67th against the Trump administration, about half involving the environment.