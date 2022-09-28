U.S. consumers gain confidence as gas prices keep falling
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers grew more confident for the second month in a row as gas prices continued to fall.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108 in September, from 103.6 in August. The back-to-back monthly increases follow three straight monthly declines as households were hammered by rising prices, particularly at the gas pump.
The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — also rose again, to 149.6 in September from 145.3 in August.
The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — rose to 80.3 in September from 75.8 in August.
Analysts surveyed by data provider FactSet had expected consumer confidence to rise slightly as gas prices have fallen from highs this summer of more than $5 per gallon. AAA motor club says the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. fell to $3.75 Tuesday.
NEW YORK — Walmart is teaming up with a fertility startup to offer benefits under its insurance plan that will help its workers expand their families.
The nation’s largest retailer and private employer said Tuesday it’s partnering with New York-based Kindbody to offer benefits such as in vitro fertilization as well as fertility testing regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status.
Walmart’s employees will get access to more than 30 fertility clinics and in vitro fertilization labs across the U.S. Kindbody’s clinics will be available to help eligible workers access Walmart’s surrogacy and adoption benefits, as well.
The expanded offerings, which start Nov. 1, builds on Walmart’s so-called Center of Excellence model, which provides benefits and coverage for certain heart, spine and joint surgeries and cancer treatments, in partnership with healthcare providers and facilities including the Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic.
“Providing access to high-quality health care is very important to us, and we’ve heard from our associates that improved access to fertility, surrogacy and adoption support is a priority for them and their families,” said Kim Lupo, senior vice president, Walmart Global Total Rewards.
Federal Reserve’s Powell urges broader regulation for stablecoins
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that stablecoins will need greater regulation as they become more widely used by consumers.
Powell also said, in virtual remarks to a conference on digital finance in Paris, that the Fed hasn’t yet decided on whether to proceed with a digital dollar.
The Fed’s sharp interest rate increases this year, Powell said, have contributed to the collapse of some stablecoins and big drops in the value of cryptocurrencies, a phenomenon some traders have dubbed “crypto winter.” Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional financial instruments, often the dollar. In May, the stablecoin TerraUSD collapsed, wiping out $40 billion in investor funds.
Powell said that higher interest rates have revealed the “significant structural issues” that exist in decentralized finance, a broad term that encompasses stablecoins, crypto currencies, and other new technologies.
“There’s a real need for more appropriate regulation,” Powell said, as decentralized finance “starts to touch more and more retail customers.”
British pound stabilizes, but turmoil still roils U.K. economy
LONDON — The British pound stabilized Tuesday as U.K. authorities tried to ease investor concerns after the biggest tax cuts in 50 years sent the currency tumbling to a record low and prompted some businesses to predict a devastating combination of a weak currency and rising interest rates.
The turmoil is already having real-world effects, with British mortgage lenders pulling hundreds of offers from the market amid expectations the Bank of England will sharply boost interest rates to offset the inflationary impact of the pound’s recent slide.
Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, acknowledged that policymakers “cannot be indifferent’’ to the repricing of financial assets seen in the last few days.
The pound traded at around $1.07 on Tuesday afternoon after plunging as low as $1.0373 early Monday. The British currency is still down 4% since Friday, when Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng announced plans for 45 billion pounds ($49 billion) of unfunded tax cuts. The pound has fallen 20% against the dollar this year.
