Producer Prices

New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet auto dealer in Wheeling, Ill., on Tuesday.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

WASHINGTON — Wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures might be easing more than a year after the Federal Reserve unleashed an aggressive campaign of steadily higher interest rates.

From March to April, the government’s producer price index rose just 0.2% after falling 0.4% from February to March, held down by falling prices for food, transportation and warehousing.

