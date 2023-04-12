Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
President Joe Biden’s administration wants stronger measures to test the safety of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT before they are publicly released, though it hasn’t decided if the government will have a role in doing the vetting.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said it will spend the next 60 days fielding opinions on the possibility of AI audits, risk assessments and other measures that could ease consumer concerns about these new systems.
“There is a heightened level of concern now, given the pace of innovation, that it needs to happen responsibly,” said Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson, administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The NTIA, more of an adviser than a regulator, is seeking feedback about what policies could make commercial AI tools more accountable.
Warren Buffett’s firm ups stakes in Japanese trading houses
OMAHA, Neb. — Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company has increased its investments in five major Japanese trading houses to give Berkshire Hathaway control of 7.4% of each of those conglomerates.
Buffett disclosed the new investments Tuesday in interviews with Nikkei and CNBC while he visits Tokyo this week to meet with executives at the Japanese companies. Buffett said he is “very proud” of his investments in the trading houses that were first disclosed back in 2020.
Shares of Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. all surged after Buffett’s new investments were reported.
Those trading houses themselves are some of Japan’s oldest and biggest companies that each hold investments in a variety of industries and other companies. Their conglomerate business models are somewhat similar to Buffett’s own company which owns dozens of companies including BNSF railroad, several major utilities and Geico insurance while also investing more than $300 billion in stocks.
Tupperware, in dire straits, seeks financing
Tupperware Brands, which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, is now pursuing investors to keep it afloat and is in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. tumbled nearly 50% on Monday after the company said late last week that it had engaged financial advisers to help it secure financing and “remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.”
The company last week received a non-compliance notice from the NYSE for failing to file its annual results with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Last month’s preliminary results released to investors showed it lost around $35 million in the fourth quarter.
Tupperware has six months from the filing due date to regain compliance, though the NYSE can begin the process of delisting the stock at own discretion.
Analysts say that creditors could potentially call Tupperware on its debt, which the company is unlikely to be able to repay.
Wall Street drifts through muted day
NEW YORK — Wall Street drifted through a muted day of trading Tuesday, with stocks and bonds making modest moves ahead of reports later in the week with the potential to move markets.
The S&P 500 had its smallest one-day move in more than a year, slipping 0.17 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,108.94. Most of the stocks in the index rose, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained 98.27, or 0.3%, to 33,684.79. The Nasdaq composite slipped 52.48, or 0.4%, to 12,031.88.
The biggest immediate question for Wall Street has been whether the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates in its attempt to get high inflation under control. It’s already raised rates at a furious pace over the last year, enough to slow some areas of the economy and for strains to appear in the banking system.
That’s why markets are gearing up for today’s report on inflation. Economists expect it to show inflation slowed to 5.2% in March from 6% in February. That would mean continued progress since inflation peaked last summer, but it would also still be well above the Fed’s target.
