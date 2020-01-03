Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 3, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — Jan. 3.65Beans — Jan. 9.18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Pair of established Dubuque businesses plan to relocate to Millwork District Trump's plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors Amazon workers clash with company over climate change Lebanon receives Interpol notice for ex-Nissan fugitive News in brief Local markets Longtime Dubuque auto dealership enjoying new, larger location Business news in brief Trump says he will sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15 A daring escape: Ex-Nissan chief flees Japan ahead of trial Local markets Stocks close out best year since 2013; S&P 500 soars 28.9% Longtime Dubuque auto dealership enjoying new, larger location Happy new decade: Local venues, law enforcement gear up for unusually busy Tuesday night Cuba City could see construction of combined housing, child care complex Dyersville council signs off on facade program, awards $50,000 Business news in brief As robots take over warehousing, workers pushed to adapt U.S. stocks move broadly lower to start holiday-shortened week Local markets Pending homes sales rebound in November Biz Buzz: Platteville institution changes hands; Dubuque student opens boutique; longtime tax company acquires local firm Dubuque couple plans event center in reconstructed barn 'Time to do something else:' Firearms business in Dubuque to close in 2020 Health officials laud changes to tobacco laws, while retailers, police work to sort out new rules 7 local business stories to watch in 2020 Tri-state people in business: Promotions, achievements Amazon says holiday shopping broke records this year Markets in 2019: record stocks, lower rates, so-so IPOs Drones need huge tracking network for expanded flights, FAA says West Coast fishery rebounds in rare conservation 'home run' Lab-grown fish just got real. San Diego startup shows off first slaughter-free yellowtail Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles Connecticut courts moving notices from newspapers to website You may have to give more personal data to get personal loan China's November soybean imports rise after US trade deal Guebert column: The customers always write Property owners seek to place ads on buildings ahead of MLB game in Dyersville Volkswagen raises forecast for electric car production Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums French oil refineries blocked as pension strike hits day 23 Local markets Another executive departs as Boeing tries to correct course New convenience store, truck stop opens in Manchester Coming closure of small Delaware County town's lone bank branch part of larger trend U.S. stocks close at record highs; Nasdaq goes above 9,000 Business news in brief World shares mostly higher; China plans stimulus measures Local markets