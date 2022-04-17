April marks Financial Literacy Month. Understanding the importance of this knowledge is a must.
In 2019, the State of Iowa passed legislation making financial literacy a mandatory course. Before graduating, every high school student must obtain credit in a financial literacy class. In the Dubuque Community School District, this requirement came into effect for the graduating class of 2021.
Similar legislation also has been enacted in other states across the country.
That’s why local students are receiving a glimpse of this world — some as early as middle school.
“It is important for students to plan so they can make an informed decision on what they want to do for their career,” said Mallory Dolter, an eighth-grade exploratory teacher at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque. “Consumer skills, budgeting, credit, saving, investing and learning about insurance were among the subjects we covered.”
There are a variety of topics in financial literacy courses offered within Iowa schools to help students be better prepared for life after graduation.
“Exploratory class is helpful in many ways because our financial unit has taught us that saving money for our education in a college account is important,” said James Stierman, a seventh-grader at George Washington Middle School. “In this unit, we started our own classroom money that we manage and make smart choices with.”
Local high school students also benefit from these courses.
“The projects my students complete in class are all focused on how to set them up for financial success, both now and in the future,” said Tim Ehrmann, a personal-finance teacher at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque. “By the time the semester ends, each student in my class will have a plan on how they’ll create an emergency fund, a plan on how they’ll manage debt throughout their life, a plan on how they plan to save for retirement and will have created and lived off a budget.”
Ehrmann also believes financial literacy from a young age will lead to less financial stress later in life.
“We talked about budgeting, building credit and down payment last semester,” said Ashley Cornelius, a junior from Dubuque Hempstead High School who recently completed the required course. “I would say it was very helpful, and I know that it will all be something I will use in my future — especially when it comes to paying your bills. This course is something I would recommend for everyone.”
Katie Averill, director of commerce and superintendent of the Iowa Credit Union Division, created an interagency financial literacy group in 2019 to promote collaboration among state agencies.
She talked extensively about the importance of the financial literacy requirement in K-12 education.
This year, she is advocating for a bill that will create an office of financial wellness as the strategic center to collaborate the efforts of all parties in Iowa.
The basis of the bill aims to create a common ground for managing financial wellness. The office would create a focused and dedicated effort to collaborate and bring people together to better the financial wellness and health of Iowans.
“Something that I truly think can help Iowans is creating a center for financial wellness,” Averill said. “The State of Wisconsin has an office of financial literacy already. So, that’s the model that I branched off. My big dream is to bring that to the State of Iowa.”
Averill also said that high school students will benefit from focused communication and instruction from professionals, experienced experts and the availability of a variety of valuable resources on a range of financial topics.
Student debt, credit and financing, insurance, workforce development and fraud and scams are a few topics that will be part of it.