Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $98.00 to $104.00
Holstein steers — $85.00 to $90.00
Slaughter cows — $78.00
Slaughter bulls — $98.00
Gavilon
Corn — July 3.07
Beans — July 8.79
Gavilon
Corn — July 3.07
Beans — July 8.79
