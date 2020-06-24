Unemployment in Dubuque County declined to 12.2% in May, according to figures released Tuesday by Iowa Workforce Development.
The county’s jobless rate in May was slightly lower than April, when local unemployment reached 12.7%. However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it marks a major increase compared to the May 2019 unemployment rate of 2.1%
The Dubuque County unemployment rate was higher than the statewide figure of 10% but lower than the national total of 13.3%.
The May unemployment rate in Jackson County was 11.0%; in Jones County, 9.9%; in Clayton County, 9.2%; and in Delaware County, 7.1%. All four counties saw a decline in unemployment compared to the previous month, but the new figures still represent a sizable uptick compared to May 2019.