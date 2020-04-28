News in your town

John Deere to lay off 264 from Dubuque plant

Reynolds OKs reopening eateries, fitness centers, retail stores in 77 Iowa counties, but not Dubuque County

Stocks up worldwide as governments eye reopening economies

Digital-ad downturn may complicate life for Google, Facebook

Heartland Financial reports drop in net income, 'amazing' efforts amid pandemic

'Where have all the sick patients gone?' COVID-19 fears spark steep decline in ER visits

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Reynolds OKs reopening eateries, fitness centers, retail stores in 77 Iowa counties, but not Dubuque County

Dubuque board OKs permits for new car wash, expanded gas station

Less driving, fewer crashes should bring cheaper insurance

Guebert column: We have to start somewhere

Postal Service collapse could devastate seniors, small businesses and rural areas

2 employees of PDC facility confirmed with COVID-19

Business news in brief

CBO says deficit to reach $3.7 trillion in economic decline

Local markets

Georgia businesses reopen cautiously amid coronavirus worry

2 employees of Prairie du Chien packaging facility test positive for COVID-19

Dubuque-based financial company issues quarterly dividend

More than 1,000 new unemployment claims filed in Dubuque County

26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

Local markets

Streaming video, online retailers escape pandemic pounding

Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear

Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants

UnityPoint Health-Dubuque workers reuse materials, donate supplies to homeless shelter

Opening The Vault: New restaurant kicks off in Dubuque amid widespread industry struggles

Fidelity Bank & Trust announces donations to communities

Local markets

Delta's 1st quarterly loss in 5+ years; worse is on the way

Many small businesses say loans won't get them to rehire

As 4th virus relief bill nears passage, fight looms over 5th

Dubuque County officials talk outbreak prevention at local meat-processing facility

DRA delays grant allocation, grapples with huge losses at Dubuque casinos

U.S. home sales plunge 8.5% in March

Oil's chaotic collapse deepens; stocks drop worldwide

As jobless rates rise, vast majority of area businesses see negative impact from COVID-19

Galena music venue to close permanently due to pandemic

U.S. pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year

Local markets