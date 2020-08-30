Heartland Financial USA announced hiring:

Christopher Carmichael as a financial planning and analysis director.

Elijah Bentalha as a customer care representative.

Sanjeev Shrestha as a database administrator.

Vicky Bennett as a member bank service specialist.

Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto announced hiring:

Mike Brimeyer as an IT infrastructure manager.

O’Connor, Brooks & Co. announced that Cody Blum has passed the exams and requirements needed to achieve the title of certified public accountant.

Heartland Financial USA announced that Kelly Fox, compliance officer II, has been named the chair of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Compliance Committee for 2020-2021.

