Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will highlight developments from Dubuque and Elkader in Tuesday’s edition.
A local entrepreneur with an extensive training background recently opened a new gym in Galena.
The Fitness Foundry is located at 11358 Industrial Drive and offers group classes, personal training and access to cardio equipment and weights, according to owner Jasmine Stoewer.
For Stoewer, her new role as gym owner seems like a natural fit.
“For my entire life, I have always been an active person, someone that worked out and took care of my health,” she said. “With this business, I can have a positive impact on somebody else.”
In addition to playing sports throughout her life, Stoewer has worked with elite athletes and obtained multiple degrees that prepared her to operate this business. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from University of Dubuque and ultimately returned there to earn a master’s degree in business. Stoewer also has served as the general manager at other gyms and worked with the University of Northern Iowa football team as a strength and conditioning coach.
The Fitness Foundry’s opening comes just a couple of weeks after Galena Fitness closed its doors. Stoewer said some of her members transitioned from that gym, while many of her members were unaffiliated with that enterprise.
So far, she has been pleasantly surprised by the wide net cast by her fitness facility, noting that many of her customers have come from outside of Galena.
“Members have been coming from all over,” she said. “We have had people from Dubuque, from East Dubuque, Hanover, Elizabeth and Menominee. It has been great to see that.”
Stoewer said each person who tours the facility is treated to a complimentary “equipment orientation” that allows them to get acquainted with the various strength and cardio machines and learn how to use them properly.
“That is so important to make sure people are getting the most of that equipment and also avoiding injury,” she said.
The Fitness Foundry offers members access 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The location is generally staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Interested customers can learn more or secure a membership by calling 563-213-6729 or visiting fitnessfoundrygalena.com