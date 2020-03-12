Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Mar 12, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — March 3.55Beans — March 8.13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque man charged in check-cashing scheme pleads guilty Bar in historic Maquoketa hotel to close 'Never seen anything like this:' Virus fears threaten major impacts to local tourism, entertainment industries Dow tumbles into bear market as coronavirus fears intensify Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline Administration weighs delaying tax deadline amid outbreak Local markets Galena restaurant closes after more than 12 years in business Restaurant at Lancaster golf course to close Galena winter farmers market canceled 'due to precautionary measures' Illinois Winemaker of Year works in Galena Local markets S&P 500 surges by 4.9% in another wild day Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel Saudi Arabia increases oil output to record high Japan unveils $4 billion package to fight virus Galena winter farmers market canceled 'due to precautionary measures' Restaurant at Lancaster golf course to close Stockton voters to weigh in on retail sale of cannabis UnityPoint marks beginning of pediatric therapy expansion project in Dubuque As Iowa confirms 5 more cases of new virus, Dubuque-area leaders discuss preparations, potential impacts Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets Mask-clad Chinese workers cautiously return to the office Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears Local markets Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears Mask-clad Chinese workers cautiously return to the office UnityPoint marks beginning of pediatric therapy expansion project in Dubuque Local experts stress preparedness 1 day after COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa Juul Labs sought to court state AGs as teen vaping surged Dubuque advertising group announces annual awards New depression treatment offering hope, producing results for long-suffering patients Biz Buzz: Longtime chiropractic office lands new owner; 2nd ax-throwing range opens; 4 truck drivers honored for safety Venues: Leadmine Tavern packs in patrons looking for music, good time Dubuque brewery unveils female-crafted beer for International Women's Day Businesses at risk for cyberattacks but take few precautions Add local Airbnb conditions to your home-buying checklist Virus could weigh on toy shopping starting this summer Wyoming issues first hemp processing and producing license Looking for next-level amenities with your rental? How about a rooftop farm? Rampaging insect shows up in California, alarming farmers. ‘Like the coronavirus’ Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Report says virus outbreak making mark on Midwest economy Guebert: The end to uncertainty is nowhere in sight Renovations, possible demolition poised to change look of Dubuque's Lower Main district Growing temptation: During Problem Gambling Awareness Month, experts lament new options available to bettors U.S. hiring surges with 273,000 gain ahead of hit from virus Roller-coaster week ends with bond yields, stocks sinking Local markets