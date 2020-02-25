China’s Huawei debuts latest version of folding phone
LONDON — China’s Huawei unveiled its latest folding smartphone Monday and its first such device to be available internationally, competing in a niche category with new models from Samsung and Motorola.
The company took the wraps off the new Mate Xs by video instead of a press launch, as the tech show in Spain where it had planned to hold the unveiling was cancelled over worries about the new coronavirus outbreak.
Like its predecessor, the Mate X, which only saw limited release in China last year, the display wraps around the phone’s outside when closed and unfolds to a tablet- size eight-inch screen. The company says there are improvements under the hood, including a redesigned four-layer screen and upgraded “falcon wing” hinge. It also gets Huawei’s latest homegrown Kirin 990 chipset, a four-lens camera system and can be used on a wider range of high-speed 5G network bands.
However, the Mate Xs also faces a distinct disadvantage because it lacks the full Android operating system by Google. The Trump administration last year blocked Huawei’s access to U.S. components and technology on national security grounds, part of a wider trade and tech war between the U.S. and China.
Instead, the Mate Xs runs a stripped-down open source version of Android. Users can still download apps but they’ll be from Huawei’s own app store, not the Google Play store.
Huawei, the world’s No. 2 phone maker, faces competition from Samsung and Motorola, which recently launched new folding screen smartphones.
Faced with stagnating sales as consumers hold on to their devices longer, smartphone makers have turned to foldable technology to rejuvenate the market. It’s unclear, however, whether the pricey devices will appeal to more than just die-hard tech enthusiasts.
There are also questions about reliability. Samsung’s first folding device, the Galaxy Fold, was plagued by reports of screens breaking after it was unveiled last year, delaying its launch for months.
The phone is expected to go on sale in March priced at 2,499 euros ($2,700) though it’s unlikely to be widely available in the U.S.
Intuit buying Credit Karma in $7.1B deal
Intuit is buying consumer finance company Credit Karma in a $7.1 billion cash and stock deal that will take it deeper into the financial products realm.
The agreement announced Monday would bring together the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other personal finance tools with one focusing on consumers’ access to financial products, such as finding the right loan or credit card.The combined companies will aim to provide consumers with “a personalized financial assistant,” Intuit’s CEO Sasan Goodarzi said.
Credit Karma offers users free access to credit scores and information about financial products. It analyzes consumers’ financial data and based on that, suggests products. Credit Karma gets paid by a bank or lender if a user gets a loan, credit card or other financial product through its system.
The company, founded in 2007 and based in San Francisco, says it has 37 million active monthly users. It generated nearly $1 billion in revenue in 2019, according to the companies.
Intuit, based in Mountain View, California, said it will pay for the deal — its largest yet — in equal portions of cash and its own common stock. The deal value includes an estimated $1 billion in equity awards to be offered over three years.
The companies argue that many consumers struggle with not knowing or not fully understanding where they stand with their finances. With that in mind, they will provide access to personal financial information — such as income, spending and credit history — in one place so that consumers can better understand their financial picture and use it to their advantage, such as for obtaining better interest rates. They will also be able to see personalized, pre-approved offers on loans and credit cards.
Analysts said the deal makes strategic sense and investors welcomed the news, sending Intuit’s shares up almost 3% in after-hours trading on a particularly rough day in the markets.
Credit Karma founder and CEO Ken Lin will continue to operate the company out of its San Francisco headquarters. The companies said they expect the deal to close in the second half of 2020, pending regulatory approval.