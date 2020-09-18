Housing starts fall after months of gains
WASHINGTON — U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains when home builders ramped up projects following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.
New homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.42 million last month after a 17.9% surge in July, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Applications for building permits, which is a good barometer of future activity, dipped a slight 0.9% in August to a seasonally adjusted 1.47 million but that decline followed solid gains in the previous three months including a 17.9% rise in July.
While the drop-off in new homes was greater than economists had expected, construction remains 51.6% above an April low and economists said they expected home building to remain one of the bright spots in an economy struggling with the coronavirus.
“Strong demand and a soaring level of home builder confidence will continue to support housing starts in the second half of 2020, though lingering coronavirus uncertainty and the economy’s slower pace of recovery may limit the upside,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.
Long-term mortgage rates remain low
WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week as they hover at historically low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.87% from 2.86% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.73% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.35% from 2.37% from last week.
Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy. Spurred by the low loan rates, first-time home purchases jumped 19% in August from July.
Ford to produce electric F-150 pickup
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that’s being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.
The new plant is being built in Dearborn, where Ford is starting to produce a new version of the F-150 that’s due in showrooms this November.
Ford’s F-series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. with nearly 900,000 sold last year.
Ford says the new electric truck will go on sale in mid-2022. The company says it’s investing $700 million in its Rouge factory complex to make the new trucks. Ford also plans a plug-in gas-electric hybrid version.
The company says a study done by the Boston Consulting Group found that the F-Series brings in $42 billion in U.S. revenue.