Theisen’s Home Farm Auto announced:
Mitch Klepper has been promoted to regional manager and will oversee stores in eastern Iowa. He joined Theisen’s in 2012, and in 2014, he was promoted to store manager of Cedar Rapids, Neb. In May 2017, he became the store manager in Dubuque.
Jim Gabel has been named the new manager of the Dubuque store. He joined Theisen’s in 2012 as hardlines manager at that Dubuque store and in 2016 was named store manager of a new store in Davenport, Iowa.
•
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Dr. Tyler Willman to its otolaryngology (ENT) department. He will care for disorders of the head and neck and provide diagnosis and treatment for people of all ages, which might include medication or surgery. He received his medical degree from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. He completed his residency at UW Health, Division of Oncology, Madison, Wis.