U.S. consumers spend more in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending grew 0.6% in July, a healthy gain that suggests American shoppers are largely ignoring concerns about trade tensions and driving the economy forward.
The Commerce Department said Friday that personal incomes rose just 0.1%, the smallest gain in 10 months. With spending ahead of incomes, the savings rate fell to 7.7%, the lowest since last November, but still a solid figure by historical standards.
Ford recalling 550,000 trucks
DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs might not properly restrain people in a crash.
The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs. All have manual driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms.
Also included are some 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs with rear seats with manual seat-back mechanisms.
Ford says the trucks might not have a third pawl needed for seat strength, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.
Owners will be notified starting Oct. 7.
Google settles complaint with FTC
SAN FRANCISCO — Google will pay $150 million to $200 million to settle a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over how it treats information from children on its YouTube video site, according to a published report Friday.
The FTC has reportedly been investigating YouTube for violating a law designed to protect kids online. Politico said the FTC voted, 3-2, along party lines to approve the fine to settle the case. The report said the matter now goes to the Justice Department for review.
Federal law typically requires parental consent before online services can collect information about children under 13.
The FTC’s investigation into YouTube reportedly looked into how YouTube collects data to serve personalized ads.
EPA: Volkswagen must fix fuel economy labels
DETROIT — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is making Volkswagen Group correct fuel economy labels for about 98,000 gasoline- powered vehicles.
The revisions of about one mile per gallon cover VWs as well as affiliated brands Audi, Porsche and Bentley. All are from the 2013 through 2017 model years.
The EPA said Friday that it investigated the gas vehicles after finding that VW cheated on diesel emissions in 2015.