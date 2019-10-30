Amazon drops monthly fee to boost grocery delivery sales
NEW YORK — Amazon has a new plan to try and jumpstart its grocery delivery business: cut some fees for its Prime members.
The online retailer said Tuesday it will no longer charge $15 a month for its Amazon Fresh service, which delivers raw meat, vegetables and other groceries to customers’ doorsteps. But the service is only for subscribers of its Prime membership, which costs $119 a yearAnd at least $35 must be spent to qualify for free delivery in two hours. Amazon suggests a $5 tip for the delivery workers, but tipping is optional.
Delivery is still a tiny part of the $740 billion grocery market, partly because most people want to inspect eggs and squeeze avocados themselves. But Amazon.com Inc. thinks that dropping its fees will attract more people to the service. To handle a jump in users, Amazon says it is only offering it to those already signed up for Fresh. Others will have to go on Amazon’s site to request an invitation.
The Seattle company has been trying to grab a bigger slice of the grocery market for years. It bought Whole Foods in 2017, giving it 500 grocery stores. But it still lags behind others, including the nation’s largest grocer Walmart, which has 5,000 stores. Walmart has also found success with its service that lets customers buy groceries online and pick them up at a store parking lot.
Stephenie Landry, Amazon’s vice president of grocery delivery, said the company plans to expand Amazon Fresh beyond the 2,000 cities and towns it currently is in. She said the company is using small warehouses near cities to pack and send out its grocery orders.
Beyond Meat raises sales forecast
NEW YORK — Despite growing competition, Beyond Meat raised its sales forecast citing its leading role a new wave of vegetarian products intended to more closely mimic meat on Monday.
The El Segundo, Calif., company noted the multiple fast-food chains offering its patties made with pea protein and other ingredients, including Dunkin’ Donuts and Carl’s Jr. It said McDonald’s also recently announced a test of a Beyond Meat burger in Canada.
“I have every expectation that this test will result in more work with McDonald’s,” CEO Ethan Brown said during a call with financial analysts Monday.
The upbeat sales forecast comes as Beyond Meat and rival Impossible Foods are facing more competition, including from food industry giants like Nestle and Tyson that are also looking to tap into the demand for plant-based options. It’s also not yet clear how much the popularity of such meat alternatives will grow or how long the trend will last.
Tim Hortons, for example, recently said it would not move forward nationally in Canada with a test of Beyond Meat patties. But Brown said that decision is “inconsequential” to Beyond Meat’s growth and that the success of its products in restaurants and fast-food chains depends on whether they’re clearly marketed.
Other chains have reported better early results. Earlier Monday, Burger King said the Impossible Whopper it began offering nationally in August helped bring in new customers. The fast-food chain didn’t provide details on how much the burger contributed to U.S. sales, but said it sees momentum for continued growth for plant-based options.
Burger King and Tim Hortons are both owned by Restaurant Brands International.
In supermarkets, Beyond Meat said it is not seeing less shelf space for its products even as other options have popped up. The company said grocers are simply devoting more overall space to plant-based options. It said its repeat purchase rate in supermarkets is around 45%.
For three months ending Sept. 28, its sales more than tripled to $92 million from the year-ago period and its net income was $4.1 million, marking its first quarterly profit. The company, which went public in May, said it now expects revenue of $265 million to $275 million for the year. It previously forecast sales of more than $240 million.