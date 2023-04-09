Jon Klett joined Medical Associates as director of sales and marketing.
•
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto announced hiring Jeff Mentzer as chief financial officer.
•
MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center announced that Renee Scheitzach joined as a nurse practitioner.
•
Finley Health Foundation announced hiring Kristie Asay as director of development. In her new role, she will be responsible for major gift fundraising, planned giving and grants.
The foundation also announced promoting Tonya Reicher to development specialist. She previously served as foundation coordinator.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Taylor Rupp as mail center associate.
Carter Holmes as quality assurance coordinator.
Kassandra Jacobs as account administrator.
Tyler Kraft as financial analyst.
Megan Duvick as graphic designer.
Leeza Klocke as client service representative.
Callie Ahlborn as implementation specialist.
Sierra Elliott as claims coordinator.
Jacob Niehaus as sales executive.
David Groves as sales executive.
Casey Miller as client services representative.
Robin Smith as condition management account coordinator.
Tiffany Roling as WC RN case manager.
Rachael Rellihan as WC RN case manager.
•
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center announced appointing Collins Eboh, of the City of Dubuque, and Tim English, of O’Connor & English Insurance Agency in Dubuque and English Insurance Agency in Dyersville, Iowa, to its board of directors.
•
The City of Dubuque announced that combination inspector Shane Hoeper earned the Master Code Professional designation from International Code Council. Master Code Professional is the highest level of certification awarded by the ICC, and fewer than 1,000 code professionals worldwide have achieved the designation.
