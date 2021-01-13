Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $107 to $114.25
Holstein steers — $89 to $95
Slaughter cows — $70
Slaughter bulls — $83
Gavilon
Corn — Jan. 5.01
Beans — Jan. 13.82
