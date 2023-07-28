U.S. economy accelerates at surprising 2.4% rate
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation.
The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5% annual rate that economists had forecast.
Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7% annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021.
European Central Bank hikes interest rates
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation.
ECB President Christine Lagarde had all but promised the quarter-percentage point increase and then kept the door open to further hikes despite increasing fears of recession. She said Thursday that “we might hike or we might hold” at the bank’s next meeting in September.
EU investigates Microsoft over bundling concerns
BRUSSELS — The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The European Commission said Thursday that it would carry out its in-depth investigation “as a matter of priority.”
The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software. Slack alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition in violation of EU laws by illegally combining Teams with its Office suite.
Fed proposes big banks hold more capital
NEW YORK — The nation’s biggest and most complex banks will need to hold additional capital on their balance sheets under an initial proposal by the Federal Reserve designed to help banks better withstand risks to their businesses that go beyond a recession or financial crisis.
The proposal released Thursday, boiled down from highly complex and technical nuances, roughly means that Wall Street collectively will have to set aside tens of billions of dollars as a buffer against risk.
The banking industry had a hostile reaction. Banks have long contended that they hold more than enough capital to withstand even a global financial crisis.
Amazon cutting jobs at Fresh Grocery stores
NEW YORK — Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as part of a restructuring plan in the U.S.
The company confirmed Thursday that it is eliminating “zone lead” roles, a lower-level management position in its grocery stores that, among other duties, oversees associates and deals with customer issues.
Amazon did not disclose how many employees would lose their jobs. Amazon operates 44 Fresh grocery stores across the country, most of which are located in California, Illinois, Virginia and Washington state.
Anheuser-Busch laying off some corporate staff
NEW YORK — Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, confirmed this week it is laying off hundreds of positions across its U.S. corporate staff.
The beer maker said the layoffs will impact less than 2% of its workforce. Anheuser-Busch’s website says the company employs 19,000 employees nationwide. Warehouse staff, drivers and other frontline employees will not be affected, the company said.
Bud Light’s U.S. sales are down 26.5% since it sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light has also faced backlash from Mulvaney’s supporters and LGBTQ+ rights groups, who say the brand didn’t do enough to support her.
Unemployment applications drop to 5-month low
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits slid last week to its lowest level in five months, further evidence that the U.S. labor market continues to defy the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool it off.
U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell by 7,000 to 221,000 for the week ending July 22, from 228,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the fewest since February.
The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 3,750 to 233,750.
Jobless claim applications are broadly seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week.
Ohio derailment costs Norfolk Southern $803M
OMAHA, Neb. — The costs associated with Norfolk Southern’s fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and moves forward with all the related lawsuits.
Norfolk Southern recorded another $416 million charge related to the East Palestine derailment on Thursday as part of its second-quarter earnings after previously announcing a $387 million charge earlier this year. The $803 million cost estimate doesn’t include funds to compensate the East Palestine community for any long-term health effects, drop in home values or drinking water issues.