Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 25, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — Dec. 3.59Beans — Dec. 8.82 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Former Uber CEO Kalanick severs ties with ride-hailing giant Wildfires cause turmoil in CA property insurance market On the Money: Tips to make the best of post-holiday shopping Local markets NW Illinois farmers learn more about industrial hemp Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes Local markets Sports betting giant DraftKings plans merger, to go public Company with Dubuque plant to make donation toward students' lunch debt $17,500 federal grant to boost economic development efforts in Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson counties Biz Buzz: Longtime florist enjoys 'fresh start;' Skullduggery launched; Central Avenue shop unveils new offerings Ag news in brief: UW Extension to host two Darlington workshops 2019 year in review: 10 top local business stories Buy, lease or subscribe to add solar panels to your home Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements After ebullient 2019, Wall Street warns of slower road ahead Tri-state business news in brief California's consumer privacy law can affect businesses across U.S. Gifting a down payment this holiday season? Here’s what givers and receivers should know The country’s largest shopping center is coming to South Florida. Finally, we know when Chicago to Cleveland in 32 minutes? A hyperloop system could make that possible. But first, the technology has to work. Guebert column: Howard's priceless gift of simple giving State agency awards tax credits to Cottingham & Butler, Heartland for Roshek deal United pulls 737 Max until June, adding to Boeing woes Business news in brief Local markets State agency awards tax credits to Cottingham & Butler, Heartland for Roshek deal Iowa unemployment rate remains at 2.6%, among lowest in country U.S. consumer spending up 0.4% in November, best since July Flashback Friday: John Deere Dubuque Works launches 'vast expansion' 50 years ago Former Cassville company executive sentenced for embezzling $1 million On heels of biofuel tax credit win, U.S. lawmakers from Iowa decry new RFS rule House passage of USMCA marks shift in U.S. strategy Local markets UK services industry sees little joy in post-Brexit world On heels of biofuel tax credit win, U.S. lawmakers from Iowa decry new RFS rule Inspired by personal journey, local resident opens new wellness bar in Dubuque Thousands of gifts unloaded in Dubuque as businesses give back Local markets Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House UK services industry sees little joy in post-Brexit world Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger DRA board approves $22 million hotel project on Chaplain Schmitt Island Local markets Business news in brief Ford to add 3,000 jobs in Detroit area, invest $1.45 billion UPDATE: Officials approve $22 million hotel project on Chaplain Schmitt Island In contrast to state trend, farmland values in northeast Iowa dip slightly Local businesses, farmers react to trade progress with China