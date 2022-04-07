Yellen: Russia invasion will have ‘enormous repercussions’ on global economy
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned a House panel Wednesday that Russia’s aggression in Eastern Europe will have “enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond.” She added that the rising price of energy, metal, wheat and corn that Russia and Ukraine produce “is going to escalate inflationary pressures as well.”
Russia’s invasion “including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world,” she told the House Financial Services Committee.
Her remarks were part of her annual testimony on the state of the international financial system.
Along with touching on the need for food and energy security and debt sustainability globally, Yellen called on Congress to provide support to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank organizations, which have provided grants and humanitarian funds financing to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable.
“Globally,” she said, “spillovers from the crisis are heightening economic vulnerabilities in many countries that are already facing higher debt burdens and limited policy options as they recover from COVID-19.”
“The sanctions we’ve placed on Russia are pushing up the price of energy. It’s a price that’s important to pay to punish Russia for what it’s doing in Ukraine,” she added, drawing on how the conflict is impacting Americans at home.
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
MIAMI — Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status.
Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running today through Saturday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami last year, replacing American Airlines. The largest crypto company to move to Miami so far, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms are setting up shop as well.
Many cite a welcoming environment cultivated by local officials, mainly Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has attracted national attention by luring tech investment and becoming one of America’s crypto-friendly mayors.
Others note that both Miami and Florida are business-friendly and remained open during the pandemic, making it more attractive as a location.
“It’s hard to deny this is an amazing opportunity for companies to come here and build out their project in crypto,” said John Bartleman, CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based TradeStation, a multiasset broker.
Bartleman’s company commissioned an 11-foot robot-like statue of a bull meant to emulate Wall Street’s “Charging Bull.” Suarez unveiled the artwork Wednesday to a joyful crowd kicking off the conference in Miami Beach.
Stocks fall, yields rise on Wall Street
Stocks closed lower and bond yields rose on Wall Street Wednesday after details from last month’s meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers showed the central bank intends to be aggressive in its efforts to fight inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 1%, adding to its losses from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4% and the Nasdaq slid 2.2%.
Tech stocks were the biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 Wednesday. Apple fell 1.8% and Microsoft shed 3.7%.
The S&P 500 ended down 43.97 points to 4,481.15. The Dow slid 144.67 points to 34,496.51, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 315.35 points to 13,888.82.
Smaller company stocks also fell, sending the Russell 2000 index down 29.11 points, or 1.4%, to 2,016.94.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.61% after the release of the minutes. It had been at 2.59% earlier in the day, up from 2.54% late Tuesday. The yield, which is used to set interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, is the highest it’s been in three years.