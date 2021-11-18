Target sales surge 13.2% in 3rd quarter
NEW YORK — Target delivered another strong quarter, overcoming a slew of challenges from inflationary pressures to congested ports.
Third-quarter profits rose nearly 47%, while sales increased 13.2%, both exceeding expectations and the Minneapolis company raised projections for fourth-quarter comparable store sales.
Its quarterly operating income margin rate during the quarter was 7.8%, down from 8.5% last year. Its gross margin rate was 28%, also down from last year’s 30.6%. The company cited higher merchandise and freight costs, on top of rising supply chain costs.
Some of those cost increases will be permanent, company executives said Wednesday. While supply-chain bottlenecks should ease over time, Target is seeing rising prices from suppliers who are also wrestling with higher costs. Labor also remains tight and part of Target’s own cost increases came from staffing up to handle online orders.
Target’s shares fell nearly 5%, or $12.74, to $253.60 in afternoon trading.
Sales at stores that have been open for at least a year rose 9.7% in the three-month period that ended Oct. 30. That was on top of a 9.9% growth in the same 2020 span. Target reported double-digit sales growth across all five of its key merchandise categories including food and clothing.
Online comparable sales jumped 29% compared with a blistering 155% increase a year ago before vaccines against COVID-19 became available and many Americans steered clear of indoor spaces.
Net income rose to $1.49 billion, or $3.04 per share, from $1.01 billion, or $2.01 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share for the recent quarter was $3.03, far exceeding the $2.82 per share Wall Street had been expecting, according to a survey by FactSet.
Sales reached $25.29 billion in the quarter, topping last year’s $22.34 billion and also the projections of industry analysts.
U.S. home construction dips 0.7% in October
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Construction of new homes in the U.S. fell 0.7% in October, a sign that builders are facing difficulties keeping up with demand as supply chain problems persist.
October’s decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, which is an increase of 0.4% from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, rose 4% from September and is up 3.4% from October of last year.
Visa-Amazon spat weighs down U.S. stocks
NEW YORK — Stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling a bit further off their record heights.
The S&P 500 fell 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,688.67 after earlier drifting between a tiny gain and a 0.4% decline. It’s sitting just 13.03 points below its all-time high set a week and a half ago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 211.17, or 0.6%, to 35,931.05, and the Nasdaq composite lost 52.28, or 0.3%, to 15,921.57.
A 4.7% drop for Visa was one of the heaviest weights on the market. It fell after Amazon said it would no longer accept U.K.-issued Visa credit cards amid a dispute about fees.
The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 also sank, while the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index dropped even more, down 1.2%. But gains for some heavyweight stocks helped soften the losses. Apple rose 1.6%, and Tesla climbed 3.3%. Because they’re two of the biggest stocks on Wall Street by market value, their movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500.
Yields in the U.S. government bond market, center of some of Wall Street’s most turbulent action recently, pulled back following a week of big gains. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.59% from 1.63% late Wednesday.
Shorter-term yields also eased back, giving up a portion of their own recent surge. Last week, hotter-than-expected inflation across the economy pushed investors to move up their expectations for when the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates off their record lows.
TJX rose 5.8% after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for the latest quarter than expected. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s inched up 0.4% as it raised its revenue forecast for the year following strong third-quarter financial results.