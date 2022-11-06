Woodward Printing Services promoted Brett Heim to assistant bindery manager.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Cheyenne Esser as a claims representative.
Paige Middendorf, Daniel Esser and Judith Brimeyer as client service representatives.
Jessica Reimer and Caroline Poole as account administrators.
MagDahlia Zimmerman as a service representative.
Nick Krebsbach as a staff accountant.
•
Crescent Community Health Center announced hiring:
Geri Schilling-Johnson as director of clinical operations.
Angelica Cruz as a registered nurse.
Mary Drapeau as a licensed practical nurse.
Faith Watak as a dental assistant.
Natalie Ross as a patient service representative.
Shannon Connolly as a phlebotomist and lab technician.
•
Honkamp P.C. announced hiring:
Bryana Pfeiler as a staff accountant.
Katie Martley as an accounting specialist.
Bradley Kane as a senior consultant.
•
Bodine Electric Co. announced hiring:
John Venema to the shaft department.
Toby Buchanan to the distribution department.
Mary Sutter to the assembly department.
•
Mi-T-M Corp. announced hiring:
Arty Brandt, Dalton Bush, Dan Ehlinger, Maddie Greenwald, Logan Hahn, Colin Harvey, Ray Henning, Mason Hill, Ryan Johnson, Jake Laufenberg, Connor Maurer, Miranda Merfeld, Ray Nicks, Dan Pankow, Jacob Winders and James Swim to the fabrication division.
Ricky Burnett, Brian Ellerman, Angie Maro, Jake Phelps, Trey Sievers and Richard Thormann joined the production division.
Emily McAuliffe as a sales support representative.
The company also announced promoting Jake Phelps to production tester.
