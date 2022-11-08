Philippines lifts ban on sending workers to Saudi Arabia
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines lifted a ban on the deployment of workers, including maids and construction workers, to Saudi Arabia on Monday after steps were taken to reduce frequent abuses, officials said.
Labor officials stopped sending workers to the oil-rich kingdom a year ago due to the abuses, including the non-payment of wages to thousands of Filipino construction workers, and the coronavirus threat.
Susan Ople, who heads the country’s newly established Department of Migrant Workers, said months of negotiations with Saudi Arabian officials have led to an agreement on additional safeguards, including the adoption of a standard employment contract that provides insurance coverage for workers for non-payment of salaries and allows workers to change employers in the case of abuse.
Ople said Saudi Arabian officials will visit the Philippines this month for a joint review of salaries of Filipino workers and resume discussions on complaints over the unpaid salaries of thousands of Filipino construction workers dating back to 2016.
Apple says supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs
BEIJING — Apple Inc. is warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China.
The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”
“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”
Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Apple and Foxconn previously hadn’t responded to questions about how iPhone production might be affected.
Kentucky promotes ‘prison-to-work’ program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear promoted a “prison-to-work” initiative Monday aimed at offering second chances for Kentucky’s inmates by having jobs lined up for them before they leave custody.
The goal is to match inmates with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by allowing employers to virtually interview prisoners, the governor said at a news conference. Inmates also will receive help in writing resumes and preparing for interviews with prospective employers.
“The goal is for reentering inmates to have a job offer and ready to start to work the day they walk out of the gate,” said Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey.
Beshear’s administration is teaming with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to promote the initiative. It will be offered at all 13 state prisons and 19 local jails that house state inmates.
The Democratic governor pointed to broader societal benefits — including the anti-crime value of the Prison-to-Work Pipeline program, which launched in late summer and is being ramped up. By helping ex-inmates find work, they are less likely to commit new crimes, he said.
BioNTech earnings drop
BERLIN — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, reported that its earnings in the third quarter were close to half what they were a year earlier, but the German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains.
The company said Monday that it made net profit of $1.8 billion off revenue of $3.5 billion in the three months of July, August and September, a drop from profit of $3.2 billion and revenue of $6.1 billion in the same period a year ago.
BioNTech said “the course of the pandemic remains dynamic and led to fluctuations” in earnings. Profit and revenue were largely flat in the first nine months of the year.
Citing updated COVID-19 vaccines, the company says it expects to make $16 billion to $17 billion in revenue from COVID-19 vaccines vs. the previous forecast of $13 billion to $17 billion.
